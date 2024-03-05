South African producer Prince Kaybee was accused of hitting on award-winning actress Enhle Mbali

This comes after his response to a post where he defended her after people continuously referred to her as Black Coffee's ex-wife

Netizens made a mockery of Prince Kaybee and said he should forget it because Enhle Mbali is out of his league

Prince Kaybee saw himself getting roasted on X (Twitter) following his post about Enhle Mbali.

Prince Kaybee got roasted for apparently trying to make a move on Enhle Mbali. Image: @princekaybee_sa, @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee lauds blog for not naming Enhle Black Coffee's ex-wife

South African producer and chart-topping DJ Prince Kaybee was accused of hitting on award-winning actress Enhle Mbali.

Prince innocently responded to a post where he defended Enhle after noticing that many people and blogs refer to her as Black Coffee's ex-wife.

Prince Kaybee said she should rather be referred to who she is as an individual.

Prince responded to a post by @MDNnews, who wished Enhle a Happy Birthday by saying:

“Yesterday, South African actress, TV presenter, fashion designer and businesswoman Enhle Mbali celebrated her birthday. We wish her another year of many blessings!”

Kaybee said:

“This is how you categorise someone, not “mang mang’s” ex wife.”

Mzansi mocks Prince Kaybee

Netizens made a mockery of Prince Kaybee and said he should just forget it because Enhle Mbali is out of his league.

@uNgqoks said:

“Black Coffee has always disliked me.” - Prince Kaybee. Bro you need to heal.

@Ori_RSA said:

"Prince Kaybee right now is looking for the right moment."

@__T_touch asked:

"You want her right? Bro wena you've never liked coffee."

@Khutsolization advised:

"Hold your horses Prince Kaybee, this one is not in your league."

@FortuneStifler said:

"I ain't gonna lie, someone might be shooting their shot here."

Prince Kaybee's pic with look-a-like son trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee shared an adorable photo of his son Mmino Milani, sparking baby fever among fans.

Social media users were amazed by the striking resemblance between father and son.

Fans flooded the star's page with heartwarming comments, agreeing that Mmino is Prince Kaybee's spitting image.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News