Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa announced on her Instagram page that she was named Best Actress by SCREEN ATX in the US

The media personality was given the award for her performance in the limited series Four Walls

Enhle posted a video to celebrate the big win and expressed her excitement about being recognised internationally

Enhle Mbali announced that she won an ATX award for Best Actress. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's star continues to rise, and she is slaying careerwise as an actress and fashion designer.

Enhle wins Best Actress award for character in Four Walls

She revealed on Monday that SCREEN ATX named her the 2023 Best Actress at the event celebrating excellence in the film and television industry.

Enhle said in a short clip posted on her Instagram that she wished she could have attended the prestigious awards.

Enhle Mbali moves SCREEN ATX judges with her depiction of an abused woman

The SA actress won over judges with her gripping performance in the series Four Walls, which sheds light on gender-based violence.

Enhle played the role of Grace Molotsi, a well-educated woman married to an abusive husband. She said diving into the character was not hard because she was familiar with the pain based on her conversations with women through Enhle Cares Foundation.

See the Instagram post below:

South Africans congratulate Enhle on flying the country's flag high

@zintle.ngubane said:

"You deserve it, mama. Congrats but kindly plug me in how did you do your hair cause you had short hair not long ago."

@monza385 stated:

"Congrats nana wam.❤️"

@dudukamf17 mentioned:

"Konke okuhle kuyakulandela little sis.❤️❤️ Congratulations."

@mbongwal1240 asked:

"Congratulations Enhle. Where is it going to show?"

@spha_mbo1 commented:

"The first lady, more blessings upon you. "

@thulisile.zwane.121 posted:

"Well done Enhle Mbali you have done South Africa proud."

@faramoses37 added:

"Congratulations keep on shining. God bless you more. You are UNSTOPPABLE."

@immaculatemdletshe82 said:

"It's her season and she deserves all that's coming her way."

