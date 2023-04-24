Enhle Mbali was the talk of the town on the weekend after her third success at the trending SA Fashion Week

The star was the highlight of Fashion Week when she presented her new collection, Essie Apparel, at the event

Mbali headed to her social media pages to thank everyone who worked with her to make the dream come true

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Enhle Mbali is a typical example of beauty with brains. The actress, who is also the head designer at Essie Apparel, pulled off a successful show at SA Fashion Week.

Enhle Mbali has thanked her boyfriend for his support during SA Fashion Week. Image: @EnhleMbali

Source: Instagram

The Slay actress was among many designers who showcased their collections at SA Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023.

Enhle Mbali grateful for family and friends after SA Fashion Week success

Enhle Mbali caused a buzz on social media following her show at the fashion show. Fans loved the actress' amazing collection.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many lauded the actress for wearing different hats, from being a mother to her two boys, a successful actress and also running her fashion brand, Essie Apparel. Mbali took to her Instagram page to show gratitude for the amazing show. She wrote:

"Only God will… Thank you to everyone for making this third Thor season a reality @essie_apparel #realest #EmpressEnhle."

Enhle Mbali thanks her boyfriend for supporting her during preparations for SA Fashion Week

Preparing for a big event like the SA Fashion Week is not an easy feat. According to TimesLIVE, Enhle Mbali took to her Instagram Live to thank everyone who played a part in ensuring that the show was a success. She said:

"It was beautiful in its entirety, people don't understand what happens in the back, the craziness, the gratefulness I have in my life right now to all the people in my life who are working with me to build the me I hadn't and haven't built.

"I want to publicly thank everyone. My little sister, my boyfriend who is absolutely amazing, my PA, my two children. I am of this age and my dream has not died."

Slay actress Enhle Mbali's followers congratulate star for successful show at SA Fashion Week

Mbali's timeline was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and followers. Many agreed that it was not easy to pull off such a seamless show.

@ubebathi_jubase said:

"Can’t get over that cute run she did in HEELS."

@thando_thabethe wrote:

"Congratulations❤️"

@thickleeyonce added:

"Congratulations!"

@wisemanzither noted:

"Ahhhh mama, congratulations ❤️"

@sandimazibuko commented:

"Your work mama, you know ke how much I love it. Well done."

@rohkonty said:

"Mothowaaka YOUR TIME MAMA… shine and it can only be Godlook at happiness, success, winner, God’s child, the Chosen One… LOOK at ENHLE MBALI MLOTSHWA…THE DESIGNER, a lady with many hats… CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE… I’m waiting for you to hit New York Fashion Week. Modimo ke yoo my love❤️"

Enhle Mbali showcases Essie Apparel clothing collection at SA Fashion Week, video of her runway walk amuses SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali is making her mark as a respectable fashion designer. The actress was one of the lucky designers to exhibit her Spring/Summer Collection at the South African Fashion Week.

Enhle posted clips on her Instagram taken at the event held at Mall of Africa in Johannesburg, and they are going around on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News