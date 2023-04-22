Enhle Mbali showcased her Essie Apparel clothing collection at the SA Fashion Week in Midrand

The actress shared a snippet of the successful night on her Insta Stories, and her fans showed her support

SA peeps were impressed by her designs and loved she owned the runway after her models walked the stage

Enhle Mbali is making her mark as a respectable fashion designer. The actress is one of the lucky designers to exhibit her Spring/Summer collection at the South African Fashion Week.

Enhle posted clips on her Instagram taken at the event held at Mall of Africa in Johannesburg, and they are going around on social media.

Video of Enhle Mbali running at SA Fashion Week goes viral

After her models walked the runway, Enhle can be seen taking a bow and then running across the runway. People were impressed by her work and loved that she sprinted across the runway in her heels in the video posted by True Love Magazine.

Enhle started her clothing brand in 2019, and her designs have graced the pages of Vogues Italia, reported ZAlebs.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users applaud Enhle for making amazing clothes

People praised Enhle for making beautiful clothe and inspiring them to get their hustle on.

@user3499387351451 said:

"The way she ran with those high heels you'd swear she's in flats.

@user9813665279104 posted:

"Love you, I wonder if you cater for plus size love the top of that afro girl."

@MaNkosi_Zulu asked:

"Is this lady running in heels? "

@Bucy stated:

"Wow, I am so proud."

@lethabojunior52 posted:

"I enjoy her running in those shoes."

@Ayyecc asked:

"Can I please get the lavender dress?"

@Chily mentioned

"Very beautiful I love her."

@lethabojunior52 commented:

"I enjoy her running in those shoes."

@Polelo stated:

"Ate!"

@SiphokaziNonjobe added:

wow Love love Enhle.

