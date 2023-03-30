Mzansi actress Enhle Mbali took to her timeline to seemingly reveal that she has forgiven her ex-hubby, Black Coffee

The media personality penned a lengthy post about forgiveness and releasing herself from anything that binds her spirit and mind

Social media users reacted positively to Enhle's advice, and many agreed that holding a grudge does more harm than good

It looks like Enhle Mbali might have forgiven Black Coffee. The actress took to her timeline to open up about forgiveness following her highly-publicised break up with the world-renowned DJ.

Enhle Mbali highlights why forgiveness is important

Taking to her official Instagram account, Enhle urged her followers to learn to forgive and move on. She highlighted why forgiveness is important, reports ZAlebs.

Enhle and Black Coffee broke up in 2019. She reportedly accused the Grammy winner of cheating, adding that he allegedly emotionally and physically abused her.

In her lengthy post, Enhle advised her fans to do some deep introspection and then release themselves from anything that binds their spirit and mind.

"Forgiveness is the ultimate mark of strength. Forgive everyone including yourself."

Mzansi reacts to Enhle Mbali's post about forgiveness

Peeps took to the media personality's comment section and echoed her words. Many also praised Mbali for being a strong woman.

bahle_b_ wrote:

"Been training myself to forgive and believe me, it sets me free. There's so much freedom in forgiving. That sense of liberty and the weight just vanishes."

ref.sjoe commented:

"Each time you remember. You forgive again."

madintle.kgosiemang said:

"The feeling of writing down toxic emotions, persons who contributed to the emotions, how it made me feel, and what I wish for them and for myself. The final straw, it’s exhilarating. What a sigh of relief."

seepesemenya wrote:

"Anger is a prison. Holding a grudge is a prison. The good news is we have the key to release ourselves from the prison. We must let go unconditionally."

kgantshe9 added:

"Keep on doing you. You are so strong. I love you."

