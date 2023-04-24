Lihle Bhengu was driven in the ultimate style to collect a surprise for her dirty thirties

The young hun fetched was overcome with emotion when she saw a video of her mother being played on one of the TVs at the BMW dealership in Ballito.

Bhengu was dressed for the occasion and netizens were in love with the relationship the mother and daughter share

Mother goes all out for her daughter's 30th birthday. Images: @ihlebhengu/TikTok

Your 30th birthday is always a big occasion. It marks a significant milestone in one's life. Lihle Bhengu was spoilt rotten by her mother, who ensured she was shown how loved she was on her special day. In a video which has since gained over 90k views and close to 12K likes, peeps were so happy for the young hun.

KZN Woman who gets BMW X1 trends

The BMW X1, an M sport package, was in a shade of green with a metallic finish. The occasion was filled with love, happiness, and not forgetting popping the bottle of champagne.

Bhengu had nothing but gratitude and said:

"What an amazing Birthday entering the 3rd tier of life in style! Extremely grateful and blessed."

Netizens congratulate Bhengu on slick new wheels

Feeling loved and appreciated on your birthday is always so amazing. People were gushing over her beautiful surprise and praised the mother for going all out for her daughter.

Here are some of the comments:

@SonkeMpofana said:

"Congratulations, sweets. Such a stunning car. It suits you"

@Heidi commented:

"When your mom prayed. Congratulations "

@MA4NI@PAT said:

"you must thank GOD daily for blessing you with such a mother. Wow, I'm so emotional; congratulations."

@Lelo commented:

"The colour !!! You !!!! What a way to hit 30"

@Nosihle Zaca said:

"Loved the part where she prayed for the car."

