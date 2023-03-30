Gail Mabalane posted a picture from her new series Unseen which premiered on Netflix which premiered on March 29

The actress plays Zenze Mwale in her first role as a leading character, with actor Vuyo Dabula playing her husband, Max

Mzansi Twitter users reacted positively to the series premiere and the actress's performance in the crime thriller

Twitter reacts to Gail Mabalane's new Netflix series 'Unseen'. Images: @GailMabalane

Source: Twitter

Gail Mabalane sent Twitter into a frenzy as the South African actress posted a picture from her highly anticipated new Netflix show Unseen. The show, which premiered on March 29, has had Mzansi celebs and tweeps expressing excitement over the talented thespian and her project.

In an Instagram post, Gail said:

"Pushed, provoked and desperate, Zenzi will do anything to get her family back! #UNSEEN premiers 29th March. Only on Netflix."

Gail sends social media into a buzz with picture from new series

Gail has been a familiar face to South African film lovers, having recently been seen in the smash hit Blood and Water. Unsurprisingly, fans were happy to hear she will lead the cast in a new crime thriller on Netflix.

The model posted a picture featuring Five Fingers of Marseilles actor Vuyo Dabula and child actor Omhle Tshabalala on her social media feed.

Gail captioned the Twitter post:

"Meet the Mwales. #Unseen. Now Streaming on Netflix ❤️ @NetflixSA"

Mabalane showcases acting abilities in Netflix thriller

According to a report by News24, Mabalane plays the lead character Zenzi Mwale, in this South African adaptation of the Turkish flick Fatma.

Gail leads the production in her first role as a leading lady. The series is a six-part crime thriller that features Vuyo Dabula, who plays Gail's husband, Max, as an incarcerated prisoner.

Mzansi tweeps react to the series

The announcement received primarily positive reviews as fans commented on the social media post.

@pontsho_mp said:

"You're so talented."

@AngekSkippa01 commented:

"Can't wait to watch."

@mkay_ramz added:

"What an amazing series‍. Loved it."

@miss_kennells said:

"This is an incredible production #Unseen"

Actor Siv Ngesi tweeted:

"Very proud of @GailMabalane! Love to see you challenging yourself and racking up quality performances!! Take a bow."

The show can be found on Netflix South Africa and has certainly made an impression with South African film audiences wowed by Mabalane's character.

