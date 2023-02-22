South Africans are counting down the days until the release of the highly anticipated Netflix series Unseen

The thriller features some of Mzansi's top stars including Blood & Water actress Gail Mabalane

Stars like Connie Ferguson, Minnie Dlamini and media personality Penny Lebyane have responded to the trailer circulating on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Mzansi series lovers are in for a treat following the news of the release of a Netflix blockbuster titled, Unseen.

Dineo Langa and Gail Mabalane to feature in new Netflix series titled 'Unseen'. Image: @dineomoeketsi and @gail_mabalane.

Source: Instagram

Produced by the makers of one of the country's top series in the past few years, Blood & Water, Unseen is another thriller that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Netflix announces release of star-studded series Unseen, featuring Dineo Langa and Gail Mabalane

Mzansi movie lovers are counting down the days to the release of the highly-anticipated series dubbed, Unseen. According to ZAlebs, the series features some of SA's best stars including Rapulana Seiphemo, Gail Mabalane, Vuyo Dabula, Colin Moss, Shimmy Isaacs, and Dineo Langa.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The six-part crime thriller is about a nondescript domestic worker who goes head to head with powerful and dangerous criminals while looking for her husband.

Connie Ferguson, Minnie Dlamini and others react to Unseen's trailer

A movie or series trailer is the summary that will convince people to either press play or skip. Reacting to the trailer for Unseen, many, including celebrities promised to tune in and watch the action unfold.

@connie_ferguson said:

"@gail_mabalane - Tsholo!!! Look at you Sis! Look at you!‍♀️ I can’t wait to see this! So proud of you my amgell. Congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️."

@minniedlamini wrote:

"GET IT GAILY!!!!!!!!!!! ."

@zintathu added:

"This looks amazing!!! Can’t wait."

@pennylebyane commented:

""

@kabelomabalane wrote:

"Feel it, it is here!!! Looking forward to watching it @gail_mabalane."

New movie about axi owners premieres in Durban cinemas, Siya Radebe and Andile Mxakaza star in Taxi Bosses

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a taxi boss has produced a new film about the South African taxi industry.

Taxi Bosses features stars such as former Uzalo actor Siyabonga Radebe and former Isibaya star Andile Mxakaza. The movie was filmed in Durban. It premiered at Suncoast CineCentre in Durban on Thursday, February 16.

Taxi boss Nhlanhla Shelembe told Daily Sun that some movies about the Mzansi taxi industry don't reveal all. The Durban-based businessman said he decided to tell their real untold stories, adding that he'll show people what he knows. The movie shows the lives of taxi bosses and taxi drivers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News