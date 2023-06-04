Enhle Mbali gave her fans an inside look at her recent trip to Switzerland on her Instagram page

The actress was in the European country to showcase her Essie Apparel designs at Zurich Fashion Week

South Africans applauded Enhle for making waves internationally and waving the country's flag high

Enhle Mbali was in Zurich, Switzerland for Fashion Week. Image: @enhlembali

Enhle Mbali is making big moves in the fashion world. She got to exhibit her designs at Zurich Fashion Week after slaying SA Fashion Week two months ago.

Enhle shares Instagram posts living her best life in Zurich

The actress and designer was in good spirits following her Essie Apparel showcase and posted a picture and video of her time in Switzerland.

Enhle can be seen the posts striking a pose at the train station and goofing around with her travel companions.

Mzansi gushes over Enhle Mbali making strides as a fashion designer

People were impressed that Enhle was focusing hard on her hustle and seemingly putting her drama with her estranged husband, Black Coffee, behind.

Some envied how free she looked while walking the streets of Zurich in the middle of the night. Enhle's comments section was filled with compliments and messages of congratulations.

SA Instagram users comment on Enhle's trip to Switzerland

@kagiso_mk said:

"Look how safe it is to walk at night in Switzerland."

@ksznsima mentioned:

"I'm loving this voluptuousness that is you these days."

khuba_elihle posted:

"You're still rocking in heels, darling."

@just_bhee_16 commented:

"I'm so envious, that's my favourite country right there! A beautiful place."

@zan_mantsho stated:

"Switzerland is my absolute favourite place in the world.❤️"

@nomsa.mthethwa wrote:

"You go girl, I will one day own one of your designs."

@charmedcrazy_13 added:

"I love how you can walk freely on the street late at night."

@theeetraveller said:

"Our Empress."❤️"

