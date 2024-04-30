Many netizens have been questioning Connie Ferguson's acting skills on social media recently

This was after the actress's video of her young self acting on the old Mzansi soapie Generations

Many social media users shared that she was not the best actress on the show, and some loved her

Connie Ferguson's acting skills were questioned online. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Once again, South African actress and producer Connie Ferguson became the talk of town recently regarding her acting skills.

Old video of young Connie Ferguson on Generations trends on X

The Heart Of The Hunter actress Connie Ferguson has made headlines again after she showed off her boxing techniques during intensive training with her personal trainer at the gym.

Recently, an old video of the star in her twenties acting in Mzansi's most-loved soapie Generations resurfaced on social media and was posted by @LeratoNW_ on their Twitter Page, and it trended.

The video showcased the young Connie Ferguson acting as Karabo Moroka alongside Sello Maake Ka Ncube, who played the character of her brother Archie Moroka.

Watch the video below:

Netizens question Connie's acting skills

Many fans and followers on social media questioned the star's acting skills after watching old videos of her on Generations. See some of the comments below:

@mageba_mage responded:

"She wasn't that good here."

@gnont wrote:

"She didn't do better here."

@Mthaniya16m said:

"Always been boring & forcing this acting thing."

@NewYearNewMe_30 questioned:

"Has her acting always been this terrible?"

@PhumlaPm tweeted:

"She was horrible."

@SonneBlom911 commented:

"This was terrible acting but she quickly levelled up."

@iceman_0007 mentioned:

"Dololo improvment in acting."

@BanelelN shared:

"She actually couldn’t act but that face card could get her in doors."

@KG_ZA2023 said:

"She has always been a terrible actress. That’s why she is so intimidated by talented actors like Vatiswa Ndara."

