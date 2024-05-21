President Cyril Ramaphosa believes he could get a second term as South Africa's head of state

In a recent interview, Ramaphosa said he intends to move the country in a forward direction despite the challenges he faced as a president

South Africans strongly disputed him, and many believed he did a terrible job in his first term and did not deserve to return to the Union Buildings

South Africans don't think Ramaphosa deserves a second term as president. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa believes he will return to Pretoria after the elections.

Ramaphosa wants a second term

According to The Citizen, Ramaphosa recently spoke in an interview and expressed his certainty in returning to the Union Buildings for a second term. He noted that even though issues like state capture and gender-based violence-plagued his term, he would take the country forward.

South Africans have not been seeing Ramaphosa in a positive light lately. A recent African Innovation Research South Africa survey showed that Ramaphosa's popularity has dropped. Only 18.64% of the respondents approved of Ramaphosa, while the survey revealed that the African National Congress's popularity also took a knock.

South Africans slam Ramaphosa

Netizens commenting on @bonglez's tweet slammed the president, and many believed he did not deserve a second term after the general elections on 29 May.

Thabang Motshohi said:

"He can't lead. He always floats on a consensus because he fears defending himself."

JN said:

"If a president cannot fix some of the big issues in a five-year term, he/she must leave. Ramaphosa failed with crime and unemployment big time."

Myownmind said:

"He can only make more empty promises because he has no accomplishments to show. If he were a company CEO, his shareholders would have called for his resignation a long time ago."

Lindiwe said:

"A big no, unfortunately. Nothing good is happening in the country. Crime is at its peak, health infrastructure is falling apart. All that looting in the health sector happened under his watch. He doesn't even hold people accountable."

Coolms said:

"Cyril is the worst South African president."

Source: Briefly News