A survey by African Innovation Research South Africa has revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa's popularity has dropped

The poll also found that the ruling party's popularity decreased, with only 19% of the participants indicating that they would vote ANC

A professor said the survey's outcomes showed that some citizens lost confidence in Ramaphosa and his party

An AIRSA survey found that Ramaphosa’s popularity dropped, with only 18.64 respondents approving of the President. Images Stock Image and OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP

The public’s opinion on Cyril Ramaphosa has tanked, with only 18.64% of the people approving the sitting President.

AIRSA surveys political preferences

This figure is based on a poll conducted by African Innovation Research South Africa (AIRSA), which interviewed 1030 people from Durban, Cape Town, and Johannesburg.

The survey IOL commissioned also found that the ANC’s popularity had dwindled. Only 19% of the participants indicated they would vote for the ruling party at the upcoming 29 May 2024 General Election.

The EFF and MK Party weren’t far behind, with 18% and 17% of the vote, respectively.

Nelson Mandela University’s Professor Bheki Mngomezulu told the publication that some South Africans had lost confidence in the ruling party and Ramaphosa due to widespread crime and corruption, amongst other things.

on the other hand, a survey by the Social Research Foundation, released in early April 2024, found that the ANC might only have 37% of the votes in the upcoming General Election.

South Africans approve of AIRSA’s poll results

Many netizens who viewed the results of the AIRSA survey seemed to agree with its outcome.

@gomi911 said:

“100% No leadership or whatsoever.”

@Name95388460 added:

“BUT THIS BEEN ALWAYS CLEAR ♂️”

@Sekganeng commented:

“He's a disgrace ”

@memaila added:

“You don’t even need a poll to see this guy is useless.”

@Tolos1519 conceded:

“No, it has been “ The Mother of disasters” and so was the administration before.”

Malema predicts that votes will be stolen

Briefly News reported that EFF leader Julius Malema believed Eskom would implement loadshedding on the day the votes from the 29 May 2024 General Election would be counted.

He said this would be the moment when the votes would be stolen.

Malema's words came a week after he defended the IEC's integrity.

