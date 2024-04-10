The ANC's votes might plummet at the polls while the newly formed MK Party garners 13% of voters' support

The Social Research Foundation said 25% of the participants voted for the DA putting it in second position, with the EFF coming fourth with 11%

Netizens were surprised by the poll's outcomes, and some wondered if the results were a reflection of the upcoming Election

A survey by the Social Research Foundation found that the ANC support might decline at the polls while the MK Party rises into third place. Images: The Asahi Shimbun and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

The ANC might only have 37% of the votes in the upcoming 29 May 2024 General Election.

This would be a sharp decline from 57.5% of the ruling party polled in the 2019 vote.

Poll places MK as the third-strongest party

A survey by the Social Research Foundation found that the newly formed MK Party could earn 13% of the vote to move up to the second opposition bench.

According to Bloomberg, this outcome would force the ruling party to form a coalition and possibly remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from office.

The poll, which was released on 10 April 2024, placed the DA second at 25% while the EFF was fourth with 11% of the vote.

The survey questioned 1,835 registered voters across the country in April of 2024.

South Africans were amazed by the survey's findings

Many netizens were surprised by the poll's outcome and speculated on the accuracy of the prediction.

@WizardKittySA asked:

“MK ranked higher than EFF after a mere 3 months in existence. Is that even possible?”

@ThinkTa54628295 predicted:

“I think MK will get around 22% because it has managed to split ANC in every ward.”

@SteveTitus001 wondered:

“They may capture some EFF and ANC voters but I question this as well, especially since MK does not have a national footprint. Media hype can be misleading.”

@Mabongilesi

“MK might be a new party, but Zuma has been in this game for the longest time and has strong support. Get it?”

Gwede Mantashe optimistic about ANC 2024 Election performance

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is hopeful about the party's prospects in KwaZulu-Natal at the upcoming elections.

Despite challenges posed by new political parties, Mantashe remains optimistic about the ANC's prospects.

Mantashe refrained from specifying the percentage of votes he expects the ANC to secure in the polls.

