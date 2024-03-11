Global site navigation

MK Party Could Get More Votes Than the Economic Freedom Fighters, Survey Finds
by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • A recent survey found that the newly formed MK party is expecting to earn more votes than the Economic Freedom Fighters
  • The survey showed that the MK party could secure 13% of the vote, while the EFF's popularity took a knock
  • South Africans held different opinions on what would transpire after the country's national elections

A survey expected the newly-formed MK party to perform better than the EFF in the elections. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images
JOHANNESBURG – The Mkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) is generating buzz, with a recent survey predicting it could capture over 10% of the national vote in upcoming elections, potentially surpassing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

African National Congress defends candidate list with members accused of corruption

MK Party could surprise at the polls

Conducted in February by the Brenthurst Foundation, the survey showed a rise in support for both the DA (24%, up from 23% in October) and the MK party. Notably, the EFF experienced a decline in popularity. IOL reported that the survey suggests a likely coalition government after the elections, with over two-thirds of respondents approving of such an outcome. The Multiparty Charter, comprising the DA, Inkatha Freedom Party, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, and others, currently holds 33% of the national vote.

South Africans discuss the findings

Online discussions reflected the survey's findings, with Facebook users predicting an MK surge and an EFF decline. Some welcomed the prospect of a coalition, while others remained cautious until election day.

ANCYL advocates for change, urges veterans to step aside after May polls

Thandeka Thande said:

“The EFF is going to drop because of their open-border policy.”

Velocity Meme said:

“It’s still early. MK could get more than 13%.”

Zama Mbongwa said:

“A coalition will be a good idea.”

Krk Mathabatha said:

“Our government going to be surprised.”

Sha Moagiseng added:

“That would be a huge blow to Malema and the EFF.”

Simphiwe Majoka observed:

“Only the 29 May polls will tell us who will be in the government.”

Syabong Blangwe said:

“As long as all apartheid apologists are kept at bay, I’m happy. Our parents were sold dreams in 1994. It’s 2024 now, and we’re here for a refund.”

Abonga Lucwaba said:

“ANC must be pushed to get less than 50 per cent.’”

MK party gunning for two-thirds majority vote

Similarly, Briefly News wrote that the MK party was gunning for a two-thirds majority vote.

The former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, spoke at a recent rally and said that the newly-formed party would clinch most of the votes.

Julius Malema unveils bold plans as EFF shines at Mpumalanga manifesto launch

However, many in the comment sections on social media were not convinced by Msholozi's confidence.

