A recent survey found that the newly formed MK party is expecting to earn more votes than the Economic Freedom Fighters

The survey showed that the MK party could secure 13% of the vote, while the EFF's popularity took a knock

South Africans held different opinions on what would transpire after the country's national elections

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa

A survey expected the newly-formed MK party to perform better than the EFF in the elections. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The Mkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) is generating buzz, with a recent survey predicting it could capture over 10% of the national vote in upcoming elections, potentially surpassing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

MK Party could surprise at the polls

Conducted in February by the Brenthurst Foundation, the survey showed a rise in support for both the DA (24%, up from 23% in October) and the MK party. Notably, the EFF experienced a decline in popularity. IOL reported that the survey suggests a likely coalition government after the elections, with over two-thirds of respondents approving of such an outcome. The Multiparty Charter, comprising the DA, Inkatha Freedom Party, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, and others, currently holds 33% of the national vote.

South Africans discuss the findings

Online discussions reflected the survey's findings, with Facebook users predicting an MK surge and an EFF decline. Some welcomed the prospect of a coalition, while others remained cautious until election day.

Thandeka Thande said:

“The EFF is going to drop because of their open-border policy.”

Velocity Meme said:

“It’s still early. MK could get more than 13%.”

Zama Mbongwa said:

“A coalition will be a good idea.”

Krk Mathabatha said:

“Our government going to be surprised.”

Sha Moagiseng added:

“That would be a huge blow to Malema and the EFF.”

Simphiwe Majoka observed:

“Only the 29 May polls will tell us who will be in the government.”

Syabong Blangwe said:

“As long as all apartheid apologists are kept at bay, I’m happy. Our parents were sold dreams in 1994. It’s 2024 now, and we’re here for a refund.”

Abonga Lucwaba said:

“ANC must be pushed to get less than 50 per cent.’”

MK party gunning for two-thirds majority vote

The former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, spoke at a recent rally and said that the newly-formed party would clinch most of the votes.

However, many in the comment sections on social media were not convinced by Msholozi's confidence.

Source: Briefly News