MK Party Could Get More Votes Than the Economic Freedom Fighters, Survey Finds
- A recent survey found that the newly formed MK party is expecting to earn more votes than the Economic Freedom Fighters
- The survey showed that the MK party could secure 13% of the vote, while the EFF's popularity took a knock
- South Africans held different opinions on what would transpire after the country's national elections
JOHANNESBURG – The Mkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) is generating buzz, with a recent survey predicting it could capture over 10% of the national vote in upcoming elections, potentially surpassing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
MK Party could surprise at the polls
Conducted in February by the Brenthurst Foundation, the survey showed a rise in support for both the DA (24%, up from 23% in October) and the MK party. Notably, the EFF experienced a decline in popularity. IOL reported that the survey suggests a likely coalition government after the elections, with over two-thirds of respondents approving of such an outcome. The Multiparty Charter, comprising the DA, Inkatha Freedom Party, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, and others, currently holds 33% of the national vote.
South Africans discuss the findings
Online discussions reflected the survey's findings, with Facebook users predicting an MK surge and an EFF decline. Some welcomed the prospect of a coalition, while others remained cautious until election day.
Thandeka Thande said:
“The EFF is going to drop because of their open-border policy.”
Velocity Meme said:
“It’s still early. MK could get more than 13%.”
Zama Mbongwa said:
“A coalition will be a good idea.”
Krk Mathabatha said:
“Our government going to be surprised.”
Sha Moagiseng added:
“That would be a huge blow to Malema and the EFF.”
Simphiwe Majoka observed:
“Only the 29 May polls will tell us who will be in the government.”
Syabong Blangwe said:
“As long as all apartheid apologists are kept at bay, I’m happy. Our parents were sold dreams in 1994. It’s 2024 now, and we’re here for a refund.”
Abonga Lucwaba said:
“ANC must be pushed to get less than 50 per cent.’”
