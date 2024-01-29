The newly formed MK party is expecting to clinch a two-thirds majority victory at the 2024 general elections

former president, Jacob Zuma, said that the party's main priority will ensure that they receive a majority of the votes

South Africans laughed at Zuma and mocked him for what they believe is a pipe dream

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered policy changes and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Zuma convinced MK supporters that the party would get a two-thirds majority. Images: Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/ AFP via Getty Images and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former African National Congress Jacob Zuma believes the MK party could win a two-thirds majority during the 2024 general elections. He believes that the party's priorities, land and giving traditional healers powers, will ensure they clinch the lionSÄ share of the votes.

Zuma addresses MK supporters in KZN

According to SABC News, Zuma addressed a rally in KwaXimba, west of eThekwini. This was considered the party's first major rally, which hundreds of supporters attended. Zuma, who supported the MK party, assured the attendees that the land would return to its rightful owners and be used properly. He claimed that traditional leaders once held higher authority than parliament and that politicians used to report to the traditional leaders.

Zuma's claims about traditional leaders' authority not true

Zuma's claims that traditional leaders held more authority than parliament or the government are untrue. According to a paper titled Traditional Leadership and Independent Bantustans of South Africa: Some Milestones of Transformative Constitutionalism Beyond Apartheid, the Black Administration Act of 1927 severely limited black traditional leaders' powers, and traditional leaders were subject to the government, and not the other way around.

South Africans laugh at Zuma's goal

South Africans on Facebook cracked up over Zuma's comments about obtaining a two-thirds majority.

Glenn Gordon said:

"This man was too sick the other day to stand trial, and yet he wants to steal the little bit that he left behind."

Spokes Mashiyane said:

"Ambitious! Parties of the defeated bring nothing to the table except vengeance."

Mfanafuthi Linda remarked:

"They used a franchise to drag people to vote for another communism or socialism."

Nala Payi remarked:

"Zuma is smoking his socks."

Malema Kgonyans added:

"Zuma must stay at home as a grandfather and support other ANC comrades."

Papago Gau wrote:

"Continue with your madness."

