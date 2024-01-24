The uMkhonto weSizwe party denied that former ANC and SA president Jacob Zuma is throwing his lot in them because of his gripe with Cyril Ramaphosa

This was after the African National Congress's KwaZulu-Natal secretary, Bheki Mtolo, compared Zuma supporting the party to resigning from the ANC

South Africans disputed the MK and claimed that Jacob Zuma hates Cyril, and that is why he is voting for the MK

SA is convinced Jacob Zuma hates Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images and Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

The spokesperson for the MK party denied allegations that Jacob Zuma, the African National Congress's former president, hates the current president, Cyril Ramaphosa. This is after KwaZulu-Natal's secretary general for the ANC, Bheki Mtolo, accused Zuma of indirectly resigning by supporting the MK party.

MK party denies that Zuma hates Ramaphosa

According to SABC News, Nhlamulo Ndhlela opposed the notion proposed by Mtolo. Jacob Zuma announced that he supports the MK party and will no longer vote for the African National Congress.

Mtolo stated that any member of the ANC who associates themselves with any other political party is presumed to have resigned from the party. He added that anyone engaging in political activities for other parties would be suspended and brought before the party's discipline committee.

South Africans disagree with the MK party

South Africans on Facebook, on the contrary, were convinced that Zuma despises Ramaphosa.

Alphas Khalo wrote:

"Zuma hates Ramaphosa. No debate about it. This is personal. They created this uMkhonto party out of anger, not to save the people of SA."

Kaya Rwai Rwai exclaimed:

"He will only fool those of his mind. We know Zuma hates Ramaphosa."

Nala Payi remarked:

"He will fool those who are fools like him."

Andre Marais:

"Political games played by bad actors."

Donald Christie:

"The circus is getting bigger and funnier."

ANC to discuss new MK party at NEC meeting

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the ANC is expected to discuss the fate of Jacob Zuma and the newly formed MK party when the NEC meets.

The NEC is expected to meet on 26 January to discuss other matters, including the newly formed political parties looking to challenge their rule in the country.

South Africans couldn't care less what the ANC did and expressed how they looked forward to voting during the upcoming elections.

