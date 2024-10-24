A lovely young couple stole hearts on social media with visuals of their Home Affairs wedding

The lovebirds were all smiles as they made it official, sharing the fuss-free ceremony on TikTok

The sweet clip racked up 978k views, and while some were surprised at their young age, many sent love and congratulations

A couple shared visuals of their wedding day. Image: @nonnyandsips

Source: TikTok

Oh, to be young and in love! A 22-year-old and a 23-year-old decided to make things official at Home Affairs.

Youngsters tie the knot

They gave TikTokkers a glimpse at the intimate wedding in the video posted by @nonnyandsips. You can see the lovebirds all smiles, sharing the big moment in a super simple and fuss-free ceremony.

No fancy decorations, long speeches - just love, excitement, and the newlywed glow.

Going viral with young love

The clip pulled in a whopping 978k views in just two days. People couldn’t help but gush over the couple’s excitement as they stepped into life as husband and wife.

Watch the video below:

Sure, some folks raised an eyebrow at tying the knot so young. But for the most part, well wishes filled the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@Jazzy asked:

"So do you have to make an appointment or you just walk in? 🥰 Asking for a friend. 😁"

@SylviaMaopa stated:

"Le banyane hle. 😭😭😭"

@Mbalenhle_peace posted:

"How did you convince your parents I truly wanna follow in your footsteps? ✋🏼😭"

@Catalëÿa shared:

"Remind me of my parents. They got married at 21 and are still going strong. ❤️❤️"

@ルビーRUBY mentioned:

"This is cute and all but mina I want the big thing. 🥹 A whole traditional wedding sana 🥹 but congratulations."

!fifi shared:

"I’m 30 but I’m scared to get married but next year I’m going to be Mrs Ncube. 😂😂 We’re planning together hope everything goes well."

@FaithlikeOrie wrote:

"Congratulations guys. I got married at 21. Almost 10 years later we are still together. Don’t let anyone dishearten you."

@TshepisoFerdinand asked:

"Baphi abazali?"

SA raves over hun’s Home Affairs wedding

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a stunning young lady gave viewers a glimpse into her beautiful yet simple wedding at Home Affairs.

The TikTok user did not want to be overwhelmed by a big, luxurious wedding, which is known to be stressful for many. Although it was something small, the hun made sure to slay on her big day.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News