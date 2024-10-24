“Don’t Let Anyone Dishearten You”: Young Couple’s Home Affairs Wedding in Video Draws Support
- A lovely young couple stole hearts on social media with visuals of their Home Affairs wedding
- The lovebirds were all smiles as they made it official, sharing the fuss-free ceremony on TikTok
- The sweet clip racked up 978k views, and while some were surprised at their young age, many sent love and congratulations
Oh, to be young and in love! A 22-year-old and a 23-year-old decided to make things official at Home Affairs.
Youngsters tie the knot
They gave TikTokkers a glimpse at the intimate wedding in the video posted by @nonnyandsips. You can see the lovebirds all smiles, sharing the big moment in a super simple and fuss-free ceremony.
No fancy decorations, long speeches - just love, excitement, and the newlywed glow.
Going viral with young love
The clip pulled in a whopping 978k views in just two days. People couldn’t help but gush over the couple’s excitement as they stepped into life as husband and wife.
Watch the video below:
Sure, some folks raised an eyebrow at tying the knot so young. But for the most part, well wishes filled the comments section.
See some reactions below:
@Jazzy asked:
"So do you have to make an appointment or you just walk in? 🥰 Asking for a friend. 😁"
@SylviaMaopa stated:
"Le banyane hle. 😭😭😭"
@Mbalenhle_peace posted:
"How did you convince your parents I truly wanna follow in your footsteps? ✋🏼😭"
@Catalëÿa shared:
"Remind me of my parents. They got married at 21 and are still going strong. ❤️❤️"
@ルビーRUBY mentioned:
"This is cute and all but mina I want the big thing. 🥹 A whole traditional wedding sana 🥹 but congratulations."
!fifi shared:
"I’m 30 but I’m scared to get married but next year I’m going to be Mrs Ncube. 😂😂 We’re planning together hope everything goes well."
@FaithlikeOrie wrote:
"Congratulations guys. I got married at 21. Almost 10 years later we are still together. Don’t let anyone dishearten you."
@TshepisoFerdinand asked:
"Baphi abazali?"
SA raves over hun’s Home Affairs wedding
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a stunning young lady gave viewers a glimpse into her beautiful yet simple wedding at Home Affairs.
The TikTok user did not want to be overwhelmed by a big, luxurious wedding, which is known to be stressful for many. Although it was something small, the hun made sure to slay on her big day.
Source: Briefly News
