The South African musician and chef J Something celebrated another year of his marriage bliss with his wife, Coco

The star shared a video of them on his Instagram page and paired it with a heartfelt message

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also posted about the couple celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary

J Something and his wife celebrated their wedding anniversary. Image: @jsomethingmusic

Love is such a beautiful thing, and it's exciting to witness it through celebrity couple J Something and his wife, Cordelia Godi, who recently celebrated their special day.

J Something and his wife celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary

The South African musician and celebrity chef J Something and his wifey Cordelia Godi have made headlines once again on social media after the star's restaurant Artistry in Johannesburg has caught strays after the controversial Babel restaurant drama on social media.

Recently, the cute celebrity couple celebrated another of marriage bliss and love as they marked their 9th wedding anniversary. J Something posted a clip of them on his Instagram page and paired it with a heartwarming note.

He wrote:

"3287 Days with you, and I do not regret ONE of them! Happy anniversary to us, @cocodafonseca. What a life, my baby. The time we’ve spent together has made me discover so much of myself and I know you would say exactly the same. What a pleasure it is to love you."

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also posted about the couple's anniversary on his Twitter (X) page. He shared a picture of them and captioned it:

"J Something and his wife Cordelia Godi celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary."

J Something shows love to Coco

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mi Casa member J Something showed his wife, Cordelia Godi, some love on social media.

Netizens flooded his comment section with complimentary and heartfelt messages. The couple have been together for 12 years and are still going strong.

