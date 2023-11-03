Musician J Something and his wife Cordelia 'Coco' Godi celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary

The couple went restaurant hopping and they shared their experience with an Instagram video

To go along with the video, J Something added a very heartfelt caption where he expressed his never-ending love for Cordelia

Celebrity couple J Something and his wife Cordelia Godi reached a huge milestone in their marriage. J Something let fans in on what they got up to in Cape Town.

8 Years of marital bliss for J Something and Coco

To celebrate their eight years of marital bliss, J Something and his wife Cordelia went restaurant hopping in Cape Town.

They shared their experience with an Instagram video and it looked like they had a blast. Loads of food, cocktails, wine and laughter were the order of the day.

To go along with the video, J Something added a very heartfelt caption where he expressed his never-ending love for Cordelia.

The Mi Casa member highlighted their shared love for food and music and how he cannot wait to celebrate another eight years with her.

Coco responds to the post

In his post, J Something said:

"I hope I get many more days with you because every single one so far has been so dope! This is our movie of a life celebrating our 8th Anniversary celebrating love, and life, getting to do it all together … stuff our faces, drink just enough wine, laugh way too much only cause it hurts after some time, and plenty more, we will have to keep off this list just in case Miguel is reading this."

He also added:

"I’m so glad you dig food just as much as I do. I’m SO glad you into the music I’m into. What a life, baby girl, what a life!"

In response, Coco said:

"24 hours of pure bliss!!! I love you."

Watch the colourful video below:

Mzansi shows love to J Something and his wife

The couple continues to define love and their shared love of art, food and music echoes through their Instagram posts.

This is what netizens had to say:

semalimoeti said:

"J & Coco, may the grace of God cover you and bless your union to eternity. Continue loving and celebrating each other through every season of your lives."

mspatty_dj gushed:

"Can love actually get any better than this?"

thatomalebye_ responded:

"I love you guys, your happiness is so contagious. Every video is filled with some much love. Happy 8th anniversary to you guys, cheers to many more years of choosing each other."

dipatelindie said:

"You guys are so cute, lots of love from Botswana."

dipatelindie added:

"Happy anniversary to you lovies, may God continue to bless your beautiful union."

J Something shows love to Coco

