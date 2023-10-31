As tributes continue to pour in for former Friends star Matthew Perry, his last text message has resurfaced

It came through from his A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon costar, Ione Skye, who shared her final moments with the comedian

Perry passed away from an apparent drowning in his Los Angeles home last week

Ione Skye reveals last text exchange with former 'Friends' star Matthew Perry before his sudden death. Images: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The sudden and shocking death of former Friends star Matthew Perry has rocked Hollywood and left a dark cloud hanging over some people's heads.

As tributes pour in for the much-loved actor, his last text exchange made it to social media. The messages were shared with A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon co-star, Ione Skye.

Ione Skye shares her last conversation with Matthew Perry on Instagram

The actress took to her social media to post a throwback picture of them together, and Ione captioned:

"My last exchange a week ago, I'm very, very sad. Loved this guy."

In the deleted Instagram post were screenshots of Matthew sharing memories from when they filmed the 1988 movie. E News reports the contents of the texts saying Perry began the conversation by saying:

"Hi! I hope all is well, I was meditating (I meditate now) and 'In You[r] Eyes' started playing. And I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are."

Ione had a close-ended response saying she loved that, but Perry continued saying he was hoping she was happy and healthy, encouraging Ione's next answer:

"Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you."

Matthew finally ended the conversation:

"Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!"

How did Matthew Perry pass away?

The 54-year-old funny man was found in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on 28 October, but foul play or substance abuse was suspected.

Perry, who is also an author, confessed to having had a battle with narcotics and alcohol in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing, NBC News reported.

