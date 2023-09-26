Writer and activist Zoleka Mandela passed away on Monday, 25 September 2023

The former president Nelson Mandela's granddaughter lost her battle with an aggressive cancer

Tributes have poured in as many South Africans continue to mourn the death of Zoleka

Zoleka Mandela's passing touched many hearts, and tribute keeps pouring in. Image: @zolekamandela

The passing of the legendary activist and author Zoleka Zobuhle Mandela has touched many people. The former president Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's granddaughter's death is one of the most painful Mzansi has faced.

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Zoleka dies

What a sad day for the Mandela family and South Africans as a whole. The author and activist Zoleka Zobuhle Mandela met her untimely death on Monday evening, 25 September 2023.

The mother of four passed away after 11 years of fighting a battle with cancer that she lost in the end. Her cancer spread to her hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord.

Zoleka died at the age of 43.

Tributes pour in for Zoleka Mandela

Fans and social media users joined in, paid their last respects to Zoleka Mandela, and left heartfelt messages. See the comments below:

Makenetswe Nogabe said:

"Rest well, Zoleka Mandela. You've fought this battle with everything you have. We'll miss your daily motivations and the positive energy that you had. Condolences to the families."

Cathrine Dzimwasha wrote:

"Rest in eternal peace Zoleka and condolences to the family."

Dorothy Mathumetse responded:

"She had fought a good battle, may her soul rest in perfect peace."

Sabzin Sabza Mflatela said:

"Rest in Peace, Zoleka. Cancer didn't bring her down, it made her a hero."

Millicent Manana wrote:

"Gone too soon, deepest condolences to the family."

Mina Moshibudi Bopape replied:

"A fighter is rested now, may you see peace eternally. RIP Zoleka."

Marlyn Machuene Mahwibila said:

"May her soul rest in peace."

