American rapping heavyweight 50 Cent has broken his silence on the never-ending drama with the Smiths

He voiced out his displeasure with actress Jada Pinkett-Smith's new confession of previously selling crack

Taking his opinion to Twitter, netizens felt hopeless for Will Smith trying to find new ways to intervene

50 Cent has voiced his opinion on the Jada Pinkett and Will Smith saga. Images: P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images, Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Actress Jada Pinkett is on the roll, and rapper 50 Cent has had enough with her confession sprees, insinuating the general perspective she is out to embarrass her estranged husband, Will Smith.

50 Cent shocked about Jada Pinkett's crack-pushing confession

The Candy Shop hitmaker took to his Twitter (now known as the X app) to reshare Jada's new confession that she sold crack when she was younger and said:

"Alright enough is enough, FREE WILL SMITH! WT* is going on?" 50 Cent tweeted.

Check out 50 Cent's tweet below:

Tweeps fed up with Jada Pinkett's behaviour

Echoeing 50 Cent's sentiments, social media users felt that Jada's past does more harm to her separated husband than it does her good. These are some of the comments:

@ReynoldPiroro said:

"He doesn’t need freeing he’s gat a FREEWILL."

@AlhaillKing was sy=tunned:

"Jada Pinkett Smith has become the queen of non-surprises, I mean, seriously, I'm just here waiting for her to drop the bombshell and declare, 'I'm 2Pac reincarnated!'"

@Sipho_Arsenal suggested:

"Will should have stayed in Bel Air."

@apro_dawildcat had a plan:

"Whatever Jada used on Will Smith is very potent. Bring him to Cele church in Nigeria."

@Transferzone247 was enough:

"Why does she keep revealing??? We don't care. Attention seeker."

@PetuniaTsweleng observed:

"Unfortunately, Will Smith doesn't think he needs to be freed. How sad..."

@OurDaddy_ said:

"She may be going through a lot mentally. Something is definitely not right."

@QueenTishere was done:

"I can’t we're tired already and the book hasn’t even dropped yet. We don’t want to hear anymore."

