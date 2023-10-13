United States actor and comedian Anthony Anderson visited the Mother Land and had a good time there

South Africans wondered if he would ever return, seeing how much of an awesome time he had in Mzansi

Anthony even spent his birthday in Cape Town as well as the American holiday Juneteenth

Mzansi already misses Anthony Anderson's presence after an X user shared a video of the star in Cape Town.

Anthony Anderson spent two special days in Cape Town, his birthday and Juneteenth. Image: @anthonyanderson

US actor documents time in Mzansi

Award-winning actor, Anthony Anderson, visited the Mother Land in June. Judging from his Instagram posts, he looked like he had a good time.

The United States actor even spent his 53rd birthday in Cape Town as well as the American holiday Juneteenth.

"This year celebrating Juneteenth in a special way. Cape Town South Africa!"

Anthony's housekeeper sings him Happy Birthday

Anderson's housekeeper in CPT even sang him a happy birthday, and she received some love from his followers.

Watch the reel here.

The actor documented most of his time in the country, where he absorbed the culture and the warm welcome from South Africans.

Mzansi gushes over Anthony after sharing heartwarming post

South Africans wondered if he would ever return, seeing how much of an awesome time he had in Mzansi.

An X user @pmcafrica user shared a video of the actor visiting some of his supporters' workplaces and was met with hugs and cheers.

Here are the reactions:

@Sthembiso_RSA joked:

"Once they visit here, it's game over, Oprah once said we might as well just give her citizenship."

@ReydeC0raz0nes said:

"He is one of us!"

@Bathong_Roli argued:

"South Africa is really nice. It's just a pity that apartheid and the anc has ruined it so much for many of us locals.. To point where we don't enjoy it much. I don't blame him for staying. I doubt there is many countries out there where people are this welcoming."

Boity Thulo enjoys cosy dinner with Anthony Anderson

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Boity Thulo shared pictures of her hanging out with American comedian Anthony Anderson.

The actors had a warming dining experience, and she showed off the moment on her social media.

Comments got pretty wild, with some users asking about their closeness while some were interested in their relationship.

