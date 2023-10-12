A South African in Italy got lots of attention over her beauty, and one Italian man stepped up

The stunning woman made a vlog showing a man who was trying to impress her with his wallet

Online users had jokes as they watched the South African lady getting hit on while minding her business

One South African woman's beauty was shining when she was in Italy. The lady was recording at a restaurant in Tuscany when she got approached by an Italian man who tried his luck with her.

A TikTok video shows a woman basking in the attention of Italian men in Tuscany. Image: @nontomfa_.

Source: TikTok

The woman's video received over 30,000 likes as she immediately told him about lobola. Mzansi ladies were amused by the Italian man's reaction to the cultural practice.

Man in Italy charmed by SA woman

A TikTokker @nontomfa_ travelled to Tuscany, Italy and caught one guy's eye. In a video, she explained lobola, and he said he was ready.

The man said he even had a tiger to offer up as lobola. Watch the video:

SA loves Italian man's lobola proposal

The interaction between the woman and the Italian man amused online users. Many peeps cracked jokes about finding partners overseas.

Amahle said:

"I always knew I had a husband in another country, akekho la."

2014158147 commented:

"Wait, did you tell him he can deposit the first half to you? So that we know he is genuine."

Lee wrote:

"He was ready to give up his tiger and elephant."

Dam Edita was inspired:

"Well, I should start moving around Sicily, this is fun."

user2357553573732 gushed:

"You are so beautiful my darling, and they love chocolate lady."

Lobola negotiations delight SA

Many people love to see people in love. This couple went viral for having a beautiful lobola day.

The man went on his knees while still in uniform and gave the woman a stunning ring that glimmered along with her dazzling smile.

The woman from Durban posted her video on TikTok, reaching almost 200K views. In the video, @amandalangamkhize is dressed in a fabulous figure-hugging red dress while sipping red wine.

Source: Briefly News