Award-winning DJ Miss Pru announced that she has graduated again with her third belt

The star shared a video of herself in her graduation attire, recording how her ceremony went

Fans and followers of the DJ showered her with heartfelt congratulatory messages

Education is the key to your success, and DJ Miss Pru is the living proof that though you make some money from your talent, you still need to do some schooling.

Miss Pru graduates for the third time

Miss Pru has never been one you would find under the spotlight or at the centre of controversy. Not long ago, the DJ decided to cut ties with her former employer, Ambitiouz Entertainment, after 7 solid years.

Miss Pru also opened up about her former lover's shenanigans and lies, which he used to tell her.

Despite all the drama that she has faced, the Phumelela hitmaker has something to celebrate. The star announced recently that she has graduated for the third time now. Miss Pru shared a video of herself draped in her graduation attire, showcasing how the graduation ceremony went.

She captioned the video:

"What an incredible journey! I recall travelling to events, juggling assignments, and submitting them just in the nick of time before starting work. There were even moments when I had to take exams right after long trips – it was quite a challenge! But I was determined not to give up, even though quitting seemed like an easier path at times.

"I’m still interested in going further. Yoh, education is expensive, but it's worth it. If you get an opportunity to study, go for it."

Watch the reel here:

Netizens congratulated Miss Pru

Shortly after she posted her reel, fans and the celebville showered her with congratulatory messages. See some of the comments below:

lady_amar1 wrote:

"Aaw Miss Pruzas!!! Congratulations Sisi!"

shonisani_m said:

"A huge congratulations to you queen."

lindiwedube_ replied:

"So inspiring, congratulations Pru."

koketso.mashabane responded:

"Congratulations boo."

binabinnz said:

"Congratulations mama."

djzand wrote:

"Congratulations."

