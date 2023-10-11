Nomcebo Zikode teased her fans on social media with some new music on social media

The star posted a snippet of her in the studio recording her new song Inkanyezi, on Instagram

The Grammy-award-winning singer told Briefly News that she has more music coming out before the end of 2023

Nomcebo Zikode is set to release a new song on Friday, 13 October 2023. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

Nomcebo keeps on dishing fire tracks each and every year. The superstar teased her fans online with some new music she has been cooking.

Nomcebo set to release new music

Nomcebo has been making headlines since she came into the spotlight. The star has been trending online since Forbes Magazine recognised her Forbes Woman Africa Awards.

Nomcebo also won the Top Entertainer award at the Forbes Awards days after she won the Grammy award.

Nomcebo recently teased her fans online with some new music she has been cooking in the studio. The star posted a snippet of when she was recording the track in the studio with her fellow management and friends. she wrote:

"Dropping new music this coming Friday #Inkanyezi ft @exclusive_drumz_sa. If you want to hear more of it before it drops officially, stay tuned to all my social media platforms, where I will share more exclusive news.

Check out the reel here:

Speaking to Briefly News, Nomcebo said:

"The song Inkayenzi is all about love; to sum it all up, it’s about that one person who lights up your world and makes everything feel better. Love always wins, and it’s a beautiful thing, if you find it, keep it.

"Well, I have more music coming, so we are just warming up as it’s about to get really hot."

Fans are excited for Nomcebo's new music

Shortly after Nomcebo posted the clip on her Instagram timeline, her fans and other social media users went crazy, showering her with heartfelt messages. Check out some of the comments below:

trust_mak_ wrote:

"You mastered this game."

antoniolima9619 said:

"African Queen is on fire."

lloydhumbleshakes replied:

"Let's go"

brendamtambo responded:

"Wooooo, another hit!!"

london_londra_londres said:

"We Americans love you!"

itss.natashaa_nc said:

" l love this song."

