Nomcebo Zikode is on a winning streak and is getting international recognition while at it

The talented singer, who recently flew the South African flag high after winning a Grammy Award, bagged another top award

Speaking about winning the Forbes Top Entertainer award, the Xola Moya Wam' singer said she is grateful for the awards

Nomcebo Zikode's talent and hard work finally get the recognition they deserve. The star started the year on a high note when she bagged a Grammy Award.

Nomcebo Zikode said she is over the moon after winning the Forbes Top Entertainer award. Image: @nomcebo_zikode.

Source: Instagram

Nomcebo Zikode scoops Forbes Top Entertainer award days after Grammy win

After returning home a Grammy winner, Nomcebo Zikode won another top award. The star took to her Instagram page to celebrate the accolade.

She said she never imagined that she would get this far. Nomcebo, who shot to fame after the release of her global hit Jerusalema featuring Master KG, wrote:

"God is showing off once again, if someone had told me I’d be here three years ago, I would’ve laughed in their face, but here we are! I was awarded the Top Entertainer Award by Forbes Women Africa to top off an amazing day spent with phenomenal, successful women."

Nomcebo Zikode grateful for finally getting international recognition

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the Xola Moya Wam' singer said she is grateful that her talents are recognised internationally. She added that the awards prove that her hard work is getting noticed. She said:

"I'm humbled. It's really an honour. I'm so happy. It shows that whatever I've been doing, putting in all my sweat and work, people do see it. I want to thank God that He has made me not only for South Africans but an international artist. I'm thankful to everyone who has been supporting me in South Africa and to everyone who has recognised my talent including Forbes."

