Anthony Anderson was spotted partying up a storm with Mzansi at a venue in the Mother City

The veteran actor stunned netizens when he spent time getting lit in the heart of the Cape Town township known for its vibrant nightlife.

Netizens asked him to stay in the country and relocate because South Africans won't bother him just because he's famous

Anthony Anderson got lit eKasi.

Source: Instagram

Legendary actor Anthony Anderson turned up eKasi this weekend and peeps lost their mind.

The Blackish actor took some time from his Mzansi holiday to attend Groove in a local venue, Rands Cape Town.

Anthony Anderson parties in Khayelitsha with Mzansi

Anthony Anderson shared his experience in the Khayelitsha kasi in Cape Town, where he could be seen walking amid groovists.

In his video, Anderson is in the Mother City groove while people are having their bevs and having a great time. The actor seems to enjoy it, occasionally stopping by people's tables and hollering at them.

The Black-ish actor also snapped pictures with a few huns who seemed delighted to see him. He even records a clip with the DJ while puffing on a cigar like a G. Rands Cape Town is a groove venue in the heart of Khayelitsha.

To watch the videos, click on this link.

Caught in the thick of groove: Anthony Anderon had fun in Khayelitsha.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi invites Black-ish actor to move to South Africa

Netizens were amazed that Anderson found his way to groove in the hood.

Rands Cape Town gave him a shout-out.

"Thank you so much for gracing us with your presence."

Sizwempato invited him to move to Mzansi.

"South Africans won't bother you even if you're famous. You can relocate now."

Actor Thapelo Mokoena appreciated his spirit.

"The way you're embracing our country is special. Thank you. Keep on!"

Plaasnaar said Anderson should enjoy his stay.

"You're the first American celebrity to go to groove and see the real South Africa, embracing us and being one of us. May God bless you."

Itsjustu stanned South Africans' laid-back attitude.

"The fact that South Africans just let you be shows that we are so chilled as a country."

Anthony Anderson spotted shopping in Woolworth's

The woman almost tripped herself to share the exciting discovery with the nation.

The young lady told Briefly News that when she saw him, she walked away, and her cousin took the video and pictures with him."

