Rapper Boity Thulo was spotted hanging out with American comedian Anthony Anderson

The actors had a warming dining experience, and she showed off the moment on her social media

Comments got pretty wild, with some users asking about their closeness while some were interested in their relationship

Boity Thulo was spotted looking cosy with American actor Anthony Anderson in a lunch-date photo slide on her social media. Images: Jon Kopaloff, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Boity Thulo has a cute meet-up with Black-Ish comedian Anthony Anderson at a cosy restaurant in Cape Town.

Boity Thulo and Anthony Anderson share a meal

The Bakae rapper took her dining experience to social media and captioned it:

"A happy girl."

Check out the slide show of their date here:

Social media smell something romantic in Boity and Anthony's pictures

The pair created some speculation with the cosy lunch. Some of the commenters were questioning Anthony's long visit, and others thought there was more than met the eye:

@iamRTI asked:

"Boity sewujola no Blackish manje."

@Coach_Nqo was concerned:

"4th frame - he’s too close for my liking."

@itsjustlue asked:

"Coupled up, you're the reason he's still in SA?"

@Inspector_Heno concluded:

"This is what he came for."

@scop_mediaprod had Boity's back:

"Happiness shall lead you Ma!"

@mo_mahlobog dropped some information:

"I knew he was going to come back for you the day he asked Cassper if he was going to put a ring on it. My friends argued but I was on to something."

@jstyle_project had a moment:

"Randomly hanging out with Anthony Anderson is wild."

Anthony Anderson grocery shopping in Cape Town

In a related Briefly News story, the Kangaroo Jack star was spotted in Cape Town's V&A Waterfront doing groceries at a Woolies store.

He was met by a legion of star-struck fans who wanted a moment with him.

One fan, Nonhlanhla Nkala, caught a glimpse of the comedian and posted it on Tik Tok. She told Briefly News about the moment:

"I said to my cousin: 'Hayi, nanku Black-ish' and then walked away. She took the video and some pictures with him, while I stood there in awe since I tend to be shy."

