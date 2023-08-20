Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to give fans details about his anticipated 7th studio album

The rapper revealed the album will be released next month and teased fans by dropping the cover art

Supporters of the musician are celebrating that the wait is almost over and speculating about the music direction he will be taking

The long wait for new music from Cassper Nyovest is finally coming to an end, and his fans couldn't be happier.

Cassper Nyovest announces date for new album

Cassper has revealed the highly awaited album will be released on the 15th of September on his social media accounts. Along with the date, the rapper also posted an image believed to be the cover art taken at the St John's Apostolic Church in Potchefstroom.

Cassper's picture builds anticipation for album

The picture gave people a glimpse into the album's vibe, and many are intrigued and eager to hear the new music.

Cassper's last album, Sweet And Short 2.0, was released in 2021, and he featured some heavyweights on the ten tracks including Abidoza, Samthing Soweto, Lady Du, Boohle, DJ Sumbody, and Reece Madlisa.

See the tweet below:

Fans rejoice as release of Cassper's album nears

@LesegoWaMaake stated:

"It's not even a year since AKA and you are releasing an album. You are so insensitive shem."

@AmbitiousChino posted:

"Bro we are ready for the new wave.❤️Any Minute Now was next level.✊"

@KutuDave tweeted:

"It’s alright no need to apologise."

@Musawenkanyamba added:

"We still miss Keenan Bro! Now we're stuck with you screaming on every track and telling us how rich you are."

@Thomas_nje mentioned:

"Buying an album from someone who can't spell Potchefstroom is wild business."

@Franslanga2 wrote:

"This is giving Kanye West vibes."

@Thesvga commented:

"We’re here waiting on it cass from Zimbabwe. ⛪️"

