Cassper Nyovest's fans and followers are waiting in anticipation for the release of his hip-hop album Solomon

The star who recently moved the dates for the body of work confined to his fans that he is working on a music video

The Mama I Made It hitmaker said fans can look forward to the release of the music video for his track 018 featuring Maglera Doe Boy

Cassper Nyovest is busy working behind the scenes to give Mzansi hip-hop lovers the best music and music videos.

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he is currently working on a new video for his album.

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest announces music video

South African hip-hop lovers have been waiting anxiously for superstar Cassper Nyovest to release his highly anticipated album titled Solomon. The star who has been teasing the album release on his pages announced that he is currently working on a music video.

Taking to his Twitter timeline, the Amademoni hitmaker said he has started shooting the music video for his track 018 featuring fellow rapper Maglera Doe Boy. He wrote:

"Started shooting the video for 018 with Maglera this week. Dropping soon #Solomon"

Cassper Nyovest's fans can't wait for his music

The rapper's fans and followers said they can't wait for Solomon to finally drop. Mufasa also announced that Mzansi should look out for the release date and album cover this week.

@Gomza49263288M said:

"It would be dope if you shoot some video content at Potch Ikageng Kasi ya Kasi 018 representing our hoods including Lefika and Maglera Bokone Bophirima rich history just saying."

@KabeloUpthebucs wrote:

"Just gonna have to wait for the album smh."

@clique_rsa added:

"Grootman is the you were rocking at Kwesta’s event maobAne part of #Solomon merch ?‍"

Nasty C announces album release date ahead of African Throne World Tour

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the "coolest kid in Africa", Nasty C has finally shared news of his much-anticipated album. The rapper plans to release his project on 25 August, just in time for fans to learn his lyrics before the African Throne World Tour.

In a YouTube video published by the Tall Racks Fan Channel, Nasty says he plans to have 18 songs on his album.

