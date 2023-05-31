It has been announced that Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C are embarking on a joint tour called African Throne

The African Throne tour is expected to cover various countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, and the UAE, among others

The announcement of the tour has received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of ticket information

Cassper Nyovest fans have a lot to be excited about. Not only is the rapper set to drop a new album, according to TimesLIVE, but the rapper has now announced his tour with Nasty C.

In an Instagram clip, Nyovest shared a teaser of the tour, which is set to feature South Africa, Nigeria and the UAE among others. The first-of-its-kind tour has been dubbed African Throne.

Cassper said:

"Be scared. Me and bro @nasty_csa going on tour TOGETHER!! Can anybody say Hip hop? #AfricanThrone"

Fans and celebs celebrated the news of the African Throne tour

South African rap fans couldn't contain their excitement at the revelation and rushed into the comments to ask when tickets would be available.

@mphopopps said:

"Let’s go!!! "

bennybillionaire__ said:

"Chat later. Busy packing my bags for the tour"

@djsbulive said:

"Nazo!"

@jsomethingmusic said:

"THIS IS DOPE!!!"

juniorking_sa said:

"This was my dream for you and Kiernan. But THIS !!! I’m not complaining ❤️"

@itsbigsexy_ said:

"Not missing this when it comes to Cape Town. NO MATTER WHAT!"

@thabo_teeman said:

"Y'all are about to cause an earthquake coz WHAT!!"

@michaelmagzmusic said:

"Can't wait."

@benny_chill said:

@dogg_dbn_ said:

"Big moves."

@topboythugger said:

"They already WON"

Cassper Nyovest, Maglera Doe Boy, Okmalumkoolkat, and Speedsta were spotted in the studio, new music loading

Briefly News also reported on Cassper being spotted in the booth with Maglera Doe Boy, Speedsta and Okmalumkoolkat.

In a clip SA HIPHOP posted on Twitter, the award-winning South African rappers can be seen in the studio nodding along to the new music.

