Cassper Nyovest confirmed that a new hip-hop album is in the works, stating that it is "perfect"

The rapper suggested that he may release the entire project at once, rather than dropping singles

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the album, but Cassper has stated that he needs to finish paperwork before releasing it

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has his fans eagerly anticipating the release of his seventh studio album. Despite keeping quiet about the details of the project, the artist has recently confirmed that a new hip-hop album is in the works.

Cassper teases fans with hints about the album's content

Nyovest took to Twitter to share his excitement about the album, stating that it is "perfect" and suggesting that he may release the entire project at once, rather than dropping singles.

Cassper tweeted:

"The album is coming, trust me. It’s such a beautiful piece. I’m so proud of it. Just need y’all to hold on just a little bit more so we can get paperwork done. I want a smooth release."

When asked to drop the album ready, Cassper replied:

"We almost there. I’m done recording already. I just got this campaign record I have to respect and then we all systems go."

Fans grow impatient as they await the release of Cassper Nyovest's seventh studio album

Fans have been awaiting Cassper's album since its announcement, but it seems their patience is wearing thin.

@civili222 commented:

"Haa pa kana after paper work eba shapo we going to wait another 2/3 months?"

@JacobMaybe3 said:

"Just release the music my brother, we don't have time for stories."

@Celani16204894said:

"Cassper I am sick please release one song now please."

@kaylesabe said:

"Patiently waiting Nyovi."

@section_Fm said:

"Reatsotella!"

@Sinethe79984952 said:

"Sizolinda abuti."

