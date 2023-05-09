Bonang Matheba posted a short trailer of the second episode of B*Dazzled that whet people's appetite

The anticipated episode of the YouTube reality show is three months delayed, and fans can't wait to get a dose

The video is going around on social media, and true to form, Bonang topped trending topics on Twitter

Bonang Matheba posted a trailer for her YouTube reality show. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba heard fans' demands for new YouTube content, and she is giving them what they want.

The B-Force is thrilled the seasoned broadcaster dropped a trailer for her web-based reality show B*Dazzled.

Short teaser of B*Dazzled gets Mzansi excited

The one-minute clip shows the media personality chatting with US designer Steve Madden in New York. She also said she is putting together her very own Bonang Matheba handbag collection. Bonang was very chuffed and gave herself a pat on the back.

Queen B recently explained that she hasn't been consistent in posting episodes on her channel because of her busy travelling and work schedule.

It's clear the TV presenter remains booked and busy because she'll also be appearing in the Netflix show Young, Famous & African which will premiere on May 19, reported The South African.

Watch the trailer below:

Bonang's fans go crazy over upcoming episode of B*Dazzled

@Lnugelo_n posted:

"Finally! Razzmatazz super excited. NOW this is real reality content!"

@thenotoriousgao said:

"The last bit of the video is already such a meme."

@Chef_Bafana wrote:

"I have a savings account for when Bonang decides to auction her vintage clothes. I want that gold long coat."

@PitsiAfrica stated:

"Oh man, everything a promo trailer has to give."

@mafuyaw tweeted:

"It’s her energy that also needs a salary on the side! Love this hard worker. ❤️"

@Neliswa14126248 added:

"I'm obsessed! The look. Vibe. Fashion. Monate. Like can you ever? ❤️❤️"

@ramupfumedzi_t said:

"Everything about Bonang will give you goosebumps!❤️"

