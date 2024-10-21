Mixed Reactions as Kabelo Mabalane Presides Over Pastor Ray McCauley's Funeral

Former Kwaito singer Kabelo Mabalane, who turned pastor, presided over Pastor Ray McCauley's funeral

The Rhema Bible Church founder passed away at the age of 75, and he was surrounded by his family

South Africans had mixed reactions to the video that has been circulating online, shared by @MDNnewss

SA had mixed feelings to Kabelo Mabalane presiding over Pastor Ray McCauley's funeral. Image: Foto24/Gallo Images/ Oupa Bopape

The Rhema Bible Church founder, Pastor Ray McCauley, was laid to rest this past weekend. Former Kwaito singer Kabelo Mabalane gave a sermon at his funeral service.

Mzansi reacts to Kabelo Mabalane preaching at funeral

McCauley's family issued out a statement on Tuesday night, 8 October 2024, announcing his passing. At his funeral last week, Former Kwaito singer Kabelo Mabalane gave an opening sermon at Pastor Ray McCauley's funeral.

The video was shared by @MDNnewss.

Mzansi has mixed reactions over Kabelo's sermon

@Melusi_Mokone

"Makes sense why he’s been quiet.🤝 He’s good at being a pastor as well, I hope they never judge him for his past.😮‍💨"

@PrayerTmos

"Amazing guy. He can make a top performance at a kwaito festival filled with alcohol, drugs, sex...etc... get his bag, wake up the next day use his celebrity status to tell the other group about "jesus" and make his second bag."

@Socrate1973

"Sadly he used this opportunity to just talk about me me me me and me . Pastor my behind."

@malesamohlala

"This dude is not gifted in this game maan."

@PaulKaraboRamah

"I love the growth, I've following his ministry and his wife."

@LavitaSonOfGodd

"Good to see changes in someone’s life 👊🏼"

@HamieChauke

"I wonder how much he was paid."

Kabelo Mabalane celebrates 20 years of sobriety

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kabelo Mabalane celebrated 22 years of sobriety recently.

The former member of the Kwaito group TKZee shared his celebrations with his fans and followers on social media. Kabelo marked this incredible achievement of more than two decades of sobriety; fans and supporters celebrated with him.

