Rhema Bible Church founder Pastor Ray McCauley has died at the age of 75, surrounded by his family at his home

McCauley, who had celebrated his birthday a week earlier, is a former bodybuilder and junior Mr South Africa

Numerous public figures, including Basetsana Kumalo, BI Phakathi, and Robert Marawa, expressed condolences

JOHANNESBURG — Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church and retired senior Pastor in Randburg, Johannesburg, has died.

McCauley's family released a statement late on Tuesday night, 8 October 2024, announcing his passing. He was 75.

Pastor Ray McCauley dies aged 75

South African media personality, former Miss South Africa (SA) Basetsana Kumalo, well-known do-gooder BI Phakathi, and sportscaster Robert Marawa were among numerous public figures who shared their condolences.

In a statement (paraphrased) Kumalo, among others, published to her X, McCauley's family stated:

"We announce the passing of Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church and an evangelical leader, with deep sorrow and profound sadness. Pastor Ray left peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones, at 18:46 [on Tuesday, 8 October] to be with the Lord.

"At 75, Pastor Ray remained fully committed to serving the body of Christ after stepping back from active church duties. His legacy as a servant leader will continue to impact communities far beyond his lifetime."

The family expressed appreciation for the support and prayers they were receiving during their difficult time.

Further details about the memorial and funeral services of McCauley, a former bodybuilder and junior Mr South Africa, have yet to be shared.

Outpouring of condolences

Briefly News looks at the reactions to McCauley's passing.

@robertmarawa wrote:

"Go well, Pastor Ray. MHSRIP."

@biphakathi said:

"He was a leader who brought all races together, a visionary and a father of our generation. Condolences to the McCauley family and Rhema church. May his soul rest in peace."

@Abramjee added:

"Passing of Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church, an evangelical leader."

@ErichEngler noted:

"A hero of mine has received his heavenly reward. He was one of the kindest people I have ever known. He left his mark on our lives forever. Thank you for your faithfulness, Pastor Ray McCauley (1949-2024)."

@Ndumiso_Media offered:

"The ministry and gift of Pastor Ray McCauley were very consequential for our nation and continent. Rest in glory, General! Condolences to the entire McCauley, Rhema and Redemption families."

