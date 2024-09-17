Mzansi's Good Samaritan BI Phakathi is turning to Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie for financial assistance

Phakathi tagged McKenzie in a now-deleted X post, asking for help for comedy singer Mfundisi uNtshebe

Mfundisi uNtshebe, real name Philani Mabanga, is credited as the composer of the Emzini Wezinziswa theme song

Philanthropist BI Phakathi has appealed for financial help for comedy singer Mfundisi uNtshebe's funeral. Images: @manqoba_irvin, @excellence_za

BI Phakathi is the one to appeal this time as Mzansi's faceless philanthropist seeks help for a bereaved family.

This has seen Phakathi beckoning Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie.

BI Phakathi appeals to Gayton McKenzie

It comes after the death of comedy singer Philani "Mfundisi uNtshebe" Mabanga on Saturday, 14 September. Mfundisi uNtshebe is largely credited as the original composer of the Emzini Wezinsizwa soundtrack.

The hit SABC1 sitcom, which followed the antics of five men living at a Johannesburg hostel, first aired between 1994 and 2004.

Phakathi had since appealed for assistance for Mabanga's family in a now-deleted post tagging McKenzie on Monday, 16 September.

The post read:

"Hi, Minister @GaytonMcK. We have a situation here. Philani Mabanga, aka Mfundisi Untshebe, a veteran comedy musician, was staying with a nine-year-old kid, and [his family] had no income to bury him. Please intervene to support the family in his burial."

In a follow-up post, the charity warrior wrote:

"Hi, family. Please help me. I am told the family needs serious support to bury Mfundisi uNtshebe. Details will be posted as we wait for [the] family meeting."

Sympathisers put up their hands

McKenzie has yet to respond to the post to him.

However, there was a response, with many ordinary citizens contributing the little they could towards Mabanga's burial.

@1fake_analysis wrote:

"This is where arts and culture should come in. Could you also please tag the minister, grootman."

@nkujad said:

"Every rand will assist. We await the legitimate details to assist. Can those who followed him and the public contribute to our legend? I'm in."

