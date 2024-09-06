Family of the Late 'Emzini Wezinsizwa' Creator Are Fighting Over His House
- The family of the late Emzini Wezinsizwa, creator Pixley Shabangu, are fighting over his estate
- The son of the late TV legend shared that his older brother and mother have been spending his dad's money without him
- He further said that he was banned from entering the main house, which boasts of 11 bedrooms
The family of the late TV legend and the creator of Emzini Wezinsizwa, Pixley Shabangu, are at loggerheads over his estate.
Late Pixley Shabangu's son fights for his dad's house
Trouble brewed at the Shabangu homestead as the 39-year-old Njabulo Shabangu fought over his late father's house with his mom and older brother.
According to ZiMoja, Njabulo felt sidelined by his older brother Nkululeko and his mother Thenjiwe, whom he claimed came to his father's house after he died.
The son of the Emzini Wezinsizwa creator told the publication that ever since his mother came back, things have taken a drastic turn at their father's home. She and his elder brother have been "chowing" their father's money without giving him a fair share.
He said:
"I have been raised by my dad all my life. She only came back into our lives when my father died. My father and I used to talk about everything. He told me about his will, but after his death, my mother and brother lied to me about the non-existence of the will."
He further mentioned that he had been banned from entering the main house, which boasts 11 bedrooms, and that is where his Induma is:
"I can't burn imphempo inside the house. I am told that it makes the house smell. I can't have people over for consultations. I am being kicked out of my own home."
