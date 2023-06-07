Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela has blasted e.tv for failing to promote their new show Smoke and Mirrors

Mphela said Smoke and Mirrors has the potential to be the next big thing in Mzansi but only a few people know it premiered

Many Mzansi people agreed with Phil saying the storyline is too good and, with the proper promotion, viewership could increase

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela is on a roll with his honest opinions about Mzansi's television channels.

Phil Mphela and Mzansi are convinced e.tv isn't promoting 'Smoke and Mirrors'. Image: @PhilMphela/Twitter and @realzolisa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Mphela blasted e.tv for failing to give their new show Smoke and Mirrors the promotion it deserves for it to be among one of Mzansi's most-watched shows. Phil said the plot is captivating enough for people to tune in, but many TV lovers don't know about Smoke and Mirrors' existence.

Phil tweeted:

"Mara, why is @etv not promoting #SmokeAndMirrors enough? The show is good. It’s one of their best properties right now. It can be very big. And their numbers aren’t that bad, either. They can be better if the channel put in more effort to push the show."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi criticises etv for failing to promote Smoke and Mirrors

While some people were shocked that e.tv has a show like Smoke and Mirrors, those who knew agreed with Phil's sentiments. Netizens believed the TV channel wasn't putting much effort into increasing the show's viewership as they did with Nikiwe and their other new shows.

@SinazoNcanywa said:

"The show is good, but there's not enough talk and hype around it to attract new viewers. It has the potential of being the big thing for etv. Sadly, it's not promoted enough."

@simply_rarang shared:

"This is my first time seeing this. I didn't even know it existed."

@ShakerShabalala posted:

"Maybe, they should move it to 18h30. That Nikiwe thing is trash."

@BecauseItRyhms replied:

"It is so good. The quality is amazing. It doesn't get the hype it deserves."

@divergentthato commented:

"It's a very good production. It makes House Of Zwide look like a bunch of kids put it together."

@Nkulie198 wrote:

"I feel the same way. I heard about this show through @Jabu_Macdonald and fell in love with the main character. The story line is also great!"

Phil Mphela breathes fire on trolls

According to ZAlebs, Phil Mphela's tweet about Smokes and Mirrors came after he shared his brutal opinion about Musa Mseleku's kids' new reality show.

The news publication reported that people, who were still angry at him for blasting the Mselekus, said Phil's claims about Smokes and Mirrors were baseless.

However, Mphela refused to let trolls discredit his work reports. In a tweet, he blasted the trolls, saying:

"This is why re le roga. You couldn’t reply without being a … know what nevermind. Trending on Twitter is not the only promotion. 1000 tweets from 50 people can make you trend, you dimwit! Wa mphaphela, you think I’m on here chasing R150 promos."

Scandal! actor Kagiso Rathebe aka Amo back on the hit e.tv Show, statement confirms his release from prison

In other news, Briefly News reported that Scandal!'s production team confirmed that Amo, played by Kagiso Rathebe, would return to the TV screen after his arrest in 2022.

The infamous character had everyone on their toes when he held Dintle and Hlengiwe hostage. The producers seemed to have planned a more captivating plot for the unpredictable Amo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News