Black Brain Pictures producer and founder, Mandla N brings a new show to television

The show which is the thrilling spinoff of the popular raunchy drama series, The Black Door, is named Isitha - The Enemy

Isitha - The Enemy is set to explore the destiny of Chuma Sokhulu, who was killed in the storyline of The Black Door, he faces new enemies and dangers in a royal homestead in eSwatini

Black Brain Pictures producer and founder Mandla Nhlapo is adding a new soapie to the line-up of etv. This time he brings Isitha- The Enemy which is the spinoff of the raunchy drama series, The Black Door.

Well-known TV producer and director Mandla Nhlapo produced a new show Isitha- The Enemy to explore the storyline of the Sokhulu family from The Black Door. Image: @Mandla N

Isitha- The Enemy follows the story of Chuma Sokhulo played by Thobani Nzuza who was killed by 'Mam Rebs' played by Linda Sebezo in The Black Door for stealing money.

The new telenovela features some of the most celebrated actors in Mzansi including the likes of Dawn Thandeka King, Sipho Ndlovu, and Khanyisani Kheswa.

The Black Door follows a new lead and is replaced by Isitha- The Enemy

According to City Press, Isitha-The Enemy will go on air on Monday, 22 May at 9.30 pm and promise nothing except thrilling drama, family rivalries, conspiracy and comedy for viewers to enjoy.

Speaking to the publication, Mandla N said told City Press that it has always been a dream for his production to push beyond boundaries.

"Our vision has always been to tell the story of the Sokhulu family as a multi-chapter series that explores different aspects of their lives and relationships," he explained.

Netizens are already and couldn't wait for the storyline to unfold when they commented under Phil Mphela's tweet during the screening of Isitha- The Enemy in Johannesburg.

@Mbilu_Yanga commented:

"This guy is blessed."

@FaithHebrews is inspired:

"This guy is wealthy I'm sure. He has written and produced so many shows."

@BrunoTladi replied:

"I Seriously need to meet this guy with all my heart."

@KatLego17705 said:

"I'm happy for him and his team but when I saw the cast I felt that they're recycling actors. Almost everyone on the show it's people they've worked with in their recent production."

The Black Door was rumoured to be canned last year

TimesLIVE reported that entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela tweeted about a year ago and said that The Black Door would not be renewed for a second season.

However, Mandla N dismissed the report when called by TimesLIVE for comment saying that it was all fake news.

"We are not getting cancelled and obviously the show is doing really, really well. We are the fastest-growing show on the e.tv platform right now," he said.

‘The Black Door’ scored 16 nominations at Royalty Soapie Awards

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Black Door adult show bagged the nods for Outstanding Art Direction, Outstanding Ensemble Cast, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Daily TV Drama, and Viewer's Choice—Most Popular Show, amongst others.

House of Zwide trailed behind The Black Door with 12 nominations, including competing for the Viewer's Choice-Most Popular Show category.

