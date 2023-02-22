e.tv's popular show The Black Door is leading the nominations list at the 2023 Royalty Soapie Awards

The spicy telenovela received 15 nominations, including the nod for Viewer's Choice - Most Popular Show

Other e.t.v. shows nominated include Scandal!, House of Zwide, Durban Gen, and Imbewu: The Seed

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The Black Door has been nominated for the Royalty Soapie Awards. The telenovela scored 15 nominations out of the 49 that its broadcasting channel, e.tv., managed to get with its on-air soapies.

‘The Black Door’ is the most nominated e.tv soapie at the Royalty Soapie Awards. Image: @skcoza and @zamani_mbatha

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that the adult show bagged the nods for Outstanding Art Direction, Outstanding Editing, Outstanding Lighting, Outstanding Ensemble Cast, Outstanding Cinematography, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Daily TV Drama, and Viewer's Choice—Most Popular Show.

Who are The Black Door actors and actresses nominated at Royalty Soapie Awards?

The actors and actresses of the show were also recognised by the prestigious ceremony, with Sibonginkosi Tenza bagging the Outstanding Newcomer nomination and Ontitetse as Martha for Outstanding Young Performer. Sibonginkosi Tenza and Zamani Mbatha's chemistry was also recognised as an Outstanding Couple.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Legendary actress Linda Sebezo got nominated for Outstanding Female Villain. Linda competes with her castmate, Sibonginkosi Tenza, in the Best Actress category, while Zamani Mbatha and Kwanda Manyathi bagged the Best Actor nod.

Other than The Black Door, what are the other e.tv soapies nominated at Royalty Soapie Awards?

According to TshisaLIVE, other than The Black Door, other e.t.v soapies nominated at the Royalty Soapie Awards are House of Zwide, Imbewu, Scandal!, and Durban General.

House of Zwide trailed behind The Black Door with 12 nominations, including competing for the Viewer's Choice-Most Popular Show category, as reported by Royalty Soapie Awards on Twitter.

The Black Door gets the boot, e.tv telenovela not Renewed for another Season, viewers react: “Sad situation”

In other stories, Briefly News reported that The Black Door was not renewed for another season. It was reported that e.tv had pulled the plug on the series after it premiered a few months ago.

Mandla N's Black Brain Pictures produced the show. The production company also hogged the headlines recently when another show it produced, Diep City, got canned.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to share the sad news. He reported that the saucy adult show wasn't doing that bad when it came to its viewership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News