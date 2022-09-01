The Black Door has reportedly been booted by e.tv a few months after the saucy adult show premiered on the channel

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to his timeline to report that the telenovela has not been renewed for another season

Social media users shared that Black Brain Productions should stick to producing sitcoms because all their telenovelas are being cancelled

The Black Door has not been renewed for another season. It's been reported that e.tv has pulled the plug on the series after it premiered a few months ago.

'The Black Door' starring Zamani Mbatha and SK Khoza has been cancelled.

Source: Instagram

The show is produced by Mandla N's Black Brain Pictures. The production company also hogged the headlines recently when another show it produces, Diep City, got canned.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to share the sad news. He reported that the saucy adult show wasn't doing that bad when it came to its viewership.

"Pulling just under 2.6-million viewers peak — with an audience share of 37.4% for its time slot, the show was not a dud, numbers wise."

Viewers took to Phil's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post. Many said Black Brain Pictures should stick to producing sitcoms.

@smszwide_King said:

"I guess Black Brain should continue doing drama series and sitcoms, telenovelas are not for them. They should continue with the likes of Ses'top La and Lockdown."

@JohnsonAwalle wrote:

"Yho!! this a clear indication that not everything that trends on Twitter is actually doing good in numbers. EG?? Hip hop is only back on Twitter, this is after an all the hype for 7 days last week.Sad situation."

@emmarentia_ commented:

"Yoh ai shem uMandla, all his shows are being cancelled."

@OscarMNgema wrote:

"The sad thing is that they're great. I don't know what's the problem."

@_de_big_O asked:

"Is it viewership issues or it's production company politics? Diep City cancelled, now The Black Door, both are of the same production company."

@Ndzotho2 added:

"SK gets a gig on the show and all of a sudden it gets cancelled, ay mina I'm afraid of that lady."

SK Khoza bags new role in The Black Door

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that SK Khoza is back with a bang. The controversial actor has bagged a role on e.tv's The Black Door.

The former The Queen star reportedly made his debut on the saucy series on Monday, 8 August. He'll play the character of Sabelo.

ZAlebs reports that Sabelo's role aims to let viewers know the truth about she show's lead character Mam Reb's cut throat nature. The lit show premiered three months ago. According to reports, SK and his brother, Abdul Khoza, competed for the role of Sabelo and he won the family battle.

