Controversial actor SK Khoza has bagged a role on e.tv's saucy drama series about the nightlife, The Black Door

The award-winning thespian, who was fired from The Queen, will play the character of Sabelo in the show that premiered three months back

According to reports, the star competed with his brother, Abdul Khoza, for the role of Sabelo and came out on top

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

SK Khoza is back with a bang. The controversial actor has bagged a role on e.tv's The Black Door.

SK Khoza has bagged a role of Sabelo on e.tv's 'The Black Door’. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

The former The Queen star will reportedly make his debut on the saucy series on Monday, 8 August. He'll play the character of Sabelo.

ZAlebs reports that Sabelo's role aims to let viewers know the truth about she show's lead character Mam Reb's cut throat nature. The lit show premiered three months ago.

According to reports, SK and his brother, Abdul Khoza, competed for the role of Sabelo and he won the family battle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The star took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the article Daily Sun published about their battle for the role. He captioned his post:

"Sunno @abdul_khoza… You and I have never had to compete ever, because whoever gets this…To us we both WINNERS lol… This is us making history on our own. Question is who do you guys want to see on @blackbrain_sa #BlackDoor? 'I Say The Both Of Us'."

SK Khoza opens up about viral meltdown video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that SK Khoza reportedly opened up about his viral meltdown video. The star has denied that he was under substance influence at the time the clip was filmed.

In the clip, the former The Queen actor was seen hurling insults at an unidentified man and making strange sounds. He shared that he reacted the way he did because he was upset.

According to TimesLIVE, the award-winning star shared that he was treated badly at the time the video was filmed. Responding to people who accused him of being under the influence, the star rubbished the claims.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News