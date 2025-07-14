Tsekeleke's weight has reportedly become a major problem in his relationship

The dancer and content creator's girlfriend, Black Cat Girl, says he looks to her for most things now, and she can't cope

This comes shortly after Tsekeleke bagged a new reality show, and his girlfriend has allegedly reached the point where she's making him lose weight for the sake of their relationship

Tsekeleke’s girlfriend revealed how his weight gain has affected their relationship. Images: Tsekeleke Rsa

Source: Facebook

Apparently, Tsekeleke's weight has gotten in between him and his girlfriend, and she's crying out for help.

Tsekeleke's girlfriend speaks out

Reports reveal that Tsekeleke's girlfriend, Black Cat Girl, has not been happy in their relationship for some time.

According to DailySUN, Black Cat Girl, real name Mathapelo Kanyane, is complaining about how much bigger her dancer boyfriend has gotten over the past few months.

She reportedly mentioned this in the pilot episode of the TikTok star's new show, Lose It or Lose Me, saying Tsekeleke (Mixon Tholo)'s massive physique is weighing heavily on her as he can't fend for himself anymore:

"He wasn't this big when I met him. Now, he has gained more weight. He can't wear his shoes or put on his socks; I have to do that for him. His only job is to wake up and take a bath, and even that I help him with."

Tsekeleke’s partner, Black Cat Girl, says his weight has put a strain on their relationship because she does everything for him. Image: Tsekeleke Rsa

Source: Facebook

Kanyane claims that things have also gotten so bad in the bedroom that she feels the award-winning influencer needs to lose weight or risk losing her:

"I'm not happy in the bedroom anymore because I do everything for him. I wrote to the show because I saw that I would end up cheating on him."

Meanwhile, the couple are apparently facing more than just Tseki's weight gain. Entertainment commentator, Bonang Lena, revealed that Black Cat Girl allegedly left with her man's car and won't give it back.

On the other hand, Tsekeleke has allegedly moved on with someone else and claims Black Cat Girl used a love potion on him.

Here's what Mzansi said about Tsekeleke's relationship issues

South Africans weighed in on the ultimatum Tsekeleke's girlfriend gave him. Here's what they had to say:

Piet Johane showed love to Tsekeleke:

"Ta sdutla banna."

Tsekeleke’s supporters claim Black Cat Girl is using him. Image: Tsekeleke Rsa

Source: Instagram

Ntsakisi Ntsaki asked:

"Ayi, so Black Cat Girl still uses tseki to be relevant?"

Nicholas Sandile Sandile called out Black Cat Girl:

"You already cheated on him. Sdutla sago bina too much, too much."

