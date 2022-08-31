Former Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi is about to switch things up on her new show alongside her co-host Justine

The duo posted a video giving hints about the topics they will be touching on throughout the month of September

The singer, who already put a disclaimer on her Instagram page, said they will be tackling stereotypes about blacks and whites

Unathi Nkayi and her co-host will give listeners the content they signed up for. The singer shared a hilarious clip explaining the topics they will be touching on to her fans.

Unathi Nkayi and her co-host Justin Toerien are set to begin Heritage month with a twist. Image: @unathi.co.

Source: Instagram

The Star919FM stars discussed the issue of sizes of blacks' and whites' manhood. They both couldn't keep straight faces as they gave their theories.

According to TimesLIVE, the former Idols SA judge put a disclaimer on her Instagram page telling sensitive and underage followers to keep scrolling. She wrote:

"GUYZINI - Hung Like A Horse - WARNING Pt1. Not for sensitive viewers or under 18s. This heritage month we’re getting to know each other in asking the questions we’ve always wanted to ask."

The star's fans and followers, who can't wait to hear more of the conversation headed to the comments section with mixed reactions. Others even suggested that the two need to start a podcast.

@bontle.modiselle said:

"I LOVE THIS."

@melzinbala added:

"It’s. Own. Birthdate."

@alwaystshabangu commented:

"A podcast please."

@_queenlerato_ wrote:

"Did I not LITERALLY roll on the floor with laughter."

@kirstywilliamson01 noted:

"Love this."

@miemzet added:

", naughty naughty naughty.."

@alex_memela said:

"What a conversation."

