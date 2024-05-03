A young woman hilariously took to her social media account and announced that she was selling her old ANC merchandise for MKs

The lady was also captured in a TikTok video putting ANC's t-shirts and blanket in a rubbish bag

The online community reacted to the video, with many supporting her and making jokes

A woman sold her old ANC merchandise to buy a new MK t-shirt. Images: @silindokuhlenm

Source: TikTok

A woman hilariously took to her TikTok account and posted a video of herself selling African National Congress merchandise to buy uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) t-shirt.

In the clip uploaded by @silindokuhlenm, she can be seen in front of her camera, with presumably her old ANC merchandise in her hand, wearing an MK t-shirt. The lady moved around and used the sound of a person who was selling clothing items. This is because she is selling her ANC merchandise to buy MKs.

Lady sells her old ANC merchandise for Mks

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Woman throws away ANC merchandise

In another clip, the woman replied to a comment that said that she should get rid of the ANC merchandise since she has joined the MK. The woman can be seen putting the ANC shirts, including a blanket, into a rubbish bag.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Netizens stood with the woman

The online users flocked to her comment section, with many supporting her and some throwing jokes here and there.

@president89 stanned:

"Yes girl yebo commander the business woman u doing great ."

@bongsmbokazi0 loved:

"Yes girl."

@Feezy said:

"Us we get them for free is a politician who works at MK."

@Yolanda Lilanga asked:

"Zuma will do you guys dirty, the day he comes back to the ANC, anyways ongidayisele malini lapho eMakethe." (Anyway, can you give me a shirt, how much is it?)

ANC members help with laundry during canvassing

In another story, Briefy News reported about ANC comrades washing clothes during door-to-door campaigning.

In the video uploaded by @MDN NEWS, the ANC members are seen being hands-on in one of the houses where they conducted door-to-door. The comrades entered the yard and found an old woman washing her clothes by hand. They dived in and helped her while telling her about their party and what it will and has done for the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News