African National Congress (ANC) members were captured in a video doing laundry during door-to-door

The comrades canvassed and helped an elderly woman who was washing her clothes with her hands

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing how they think the party is desperate for votes

ANC members washed laundry during the campaign. Images: @Olympia de maismont, @Bloomberg

A video showing African National Congress (ANC) comrades doing laundry door-to-door has Mzansi in stitches.

In the video uploaded by @MDN NEWS, the ANC members are seen being hands-on in one of the houses where they conducted door-to-door. The comrades entered the yard and found an old woman washing her clothes by hand. They dived in and helped her while telling her about their party and what it will and has done for the country.

ANC comrade do laundry during canvassing

Netizens expressed displeasure about the video

Online users flocked to the comment section, with many saying that the ANC would do anything to get votes, but once they win, they won't have the same energy.

@General_Sport7 commented:

"Me and neighbors have 7 cars that need to be washed."

@prow_II laughed:

"Lol, they really want these votes."

@mycyclelifeza jpked:

"Never seen before.. only election time looking for votes."

@PEDEWASV suggested:

" I think we should have elections every year."

@TellUnknown asked:

"These comrades arent even ashamed that in 2024 a old black woman cant even afford to buy herself a washing machine so she doesnt have to go through this . Kanthi how is the mineral wealth of South Africa benefiting its citizens?"

@Ms_Malebo was not pleased:

"This is disrespectful."

@CrowderKhanyiso said:

"I'd make them wash blankets and still not vote for them."

