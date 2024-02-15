The MK party participated in the by-elections in Phongolo and claimed 28% of the votes

The Inkatha Freedom Party won the elections with a majority of the vote

Stellenbosch University's Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu told Briefly News how he thought the party would perform at the general elections

South Africans laughed at the party and pointed out that their result did not mean they would win the general elections

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, political parties and election dynamics.

South Africans took the MK Party's by-election activity in Phongolo with a grain of salt. Images: Tebogo Letsie/City Press/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The MK party won 28% of the vote in Phongolo in Zuluöand, KwaZulu Natal. This is the party's second time participating in votes in the province, and the party believes this is an excellent sign of the future.

MK wins 28% of Phongolo by-election votes

According to TimesLIVE, the MK party contested the by-elections in Ward 2 in Pongolo. The Inkatha Freedom Party clinched 890 votes, while the MK party managed 687 in the ward. The party previously won 21% of the votes in its debut by-election campaign in Vryheid.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela remarked that the perception that the party is a KZN party is false. He revealed that KwaZulu-Natal is a significant province, ensuring the party strengthens its base. He believes that the party still has a lot of work to do.

Professor Ndevu shares views with Briefly News

Speaking to Briefly News, Stellenbosch University's Director of the School of Leadership, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, highlighted the importance of KZN and how he believes the party might perform during the elections.

“Although attendance of rallies does not equate to voting, the MK part should get below 10% of the vote in the province,” he said.

Netizens don't take the result seriously

South Africans on Facebook believed that the by-elections did not indicate the general elections. Some thought the MK would clinch KZN.

James Saltana said:

“By-elections mean very little. It’s not a measure of how the party will fare in a national or provincial election.”

Kenny Phaho said:

“MK will strip the ANC of thousands of votes. But that doesn’t take the fact that this party is full of angry and emotional people.”

MoAfrika Wa Azania Mabihi wrote:

“ANC must kiss KZN goodbye unless they prepare to go into coalition.”

Ludwe Phofu said:

“IFP is going to be hit very hard. Many of its voters will run after Jacob Zuma since the Mangosuthu Buthelezi card is no longer valid.”

MK party attracts 60 supporters at a mass activation event

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the MK party attracted only 60 supporters at the MK Party mass activation event.

The party was held at the Capello Restaurant, and the party declared it a success as the aim was to create a presence.

South Africans slammed the party and said that it was delusional for thinking it would win the elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News