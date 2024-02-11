Jacob Zuma Delaying MK Leader Selection to Avoid ANC Disruptors in Disguise
- The newly established Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is yet to Settle on their leaders, and Jacob Zuma is involved in their selection
- Jacob Zuma has made his backing for the political party well known since their rise in December 2023
- The former president of South Africa disclosed that there has been a delay in the selection of the leaders
Jacob Zuma has shown his support for the MK political party. The former leader of the and it's been public with his support.
The MK party needs leaders who will formally run the party. The new political party will be well represented.
Jacob Zuma delays choosing leaders for MK Party
According to SABC News, Jacob Zuma is cautious about who he will leave the MK party with. The former president of South Africa said that he wants to make sure the right people are in the position.
Jacob Zuma spoke to MK party members in Alexandra Stadium in Johannesburg. Zuma admitted that he wants to avoid those in cahoots with the ANC to join the MK party as a means of disruption.
Jacob Zuma said:
”I want to send out a warning because people that come from the ANC and join Umkhonto we Sizwe come with ill-discipline corruption. That that why I say we should choose now because others are here to join Umkhonto we Sizwe for position.”
What you need to know about MK so far
- Jacob Zuma presented MK while still a member of the ANC, saying he was doing it to help the ruling party.
- ANC responded to Jacob Zuma's MK support by suspending his membership in the ruling party.
- Jacob Zuma said the MK party is aiming for a two-thirds majority in the 2024 general elections.
Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane forms political party called All Game Changers and contests 2024 General Elections
South Africans discuss MK party
Many people are interested in seeing how the MK party will navigate its politics. Online users shared their thoughts on Jacob Zuma.
Read the comments below :
Queen Chere said:
"The Zumas will be on top then the rest will follow!"
Squatter Rama commented:
"One of the right people being Duduzane."
Tim Crowley added:
"Imagine supporting or voting for a party without elected leadership."
Krk Mathabatha wrote:
"Guptas have done it before and they will do it again."
Mbongeni H Nkonyane speculated:
"He's clever, he knows wat he's doing, they will appoint someone now, and boom by Monday there are criminal charges cooked and the person will be in and out of courts."
Tony Bosvark Moeng wondered:
"Right people meaning his son Duduzane and those who will abide by his rules?"
