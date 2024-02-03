About 60 people gathered at Capellos restaurant in Umhlanga for the MK party mass activation event

Event host Chris Biyela declared the event a success and said the objective to create visibility in the area was achieved

South Africans expressed diverse opinions on social media about uMkhonto weSizwe's attempt to make inroads ahead of the national elections

The MK party had a mass activation event in uMhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal. Image: @ECR_Newswatch

Source: Twitter

UMHLANGA - The optimism of uMkhonto weSizwe in achieving a two-thirds majority in the upcoming national elections faced a reality check.

Low turnout at MK event

A recent motorcade event in the upscale town of uMhlanga promoted as a mass activation, had a slow start and a low turnout of 60 people, reported TimesLIVE.

The event hosted at Capellos by regional activist Chris Biyela, aimed to boost the party's visibility with entertainment until late into the night.

Attendees ask for MK merchandise

Biyela said he was pleased with the outcome, and noted that the response was positive. According to him, attendees were begging for party merchandise and showed their support through ululations and dance.

SA discuss MK party's campaign

However, the mixed reactions from South Africans on social media reflect the diverse opinions surrounding the new entrant trying to make a mark in the political landscape.

See some comments below:

@Sphamandla Nkwanyana shared:

"I will vote for MK.✊"

John Maleho Mangonyane said:

"Mxm that butternut is delusional. At 82, he should be repenting and asking for forgiveness, for being tribalistic and thieving anarchist."

Sandile Vayisi mentioned:

"Had ANC arrested Zuma for real not that circus they did with fake paroles, arrested the Guptas, and applied Zondo recommendations, things would be different by now."

Neo Mohaole

Tribal party. Count NW out tog. You will only get a vote from Mahumapelo. Birds of the same feathers."

Jali Sandile commented:

"Crazy times indeed."

James Banda asked:

"How many people are in KZN?"

